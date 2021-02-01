Minor damage reported in Reg. 9 after 5.7 earthquake

FOR a few seconds on Sunday afternoon, sometime around 15:03h, persons across Guyana questioned whether a “big truck” was passing outside their homes or whether they were experiencing a dizzy spell, but it was that a 5.7 earthquake struck Boa Vista, Brazil, resulting in tremors and some damage to properties and earth surfaces in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo). The earthquake was subsequently confirmed by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), which stated that it was an earthquake with a shallow depth of 10 km and an epicenter near Boa Vista in the Brazilian state of Roraima.

“The regional authorities of Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo (Region 9) have confirmed that there are some damages to properties and earth surfaces in the Region due to the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that shook several parts of Guyana earlier (Sunday),” a statement from the CDC noted. Damage to properties and earth surfaces were discovered in the Katoonarib community, Deep South, Rupununi. The CDC further noted that the Regional Response System was mobilised and was ready to conduct an assessment in the area. Support, the CDC noted, would also be

provided to affected families.

On Sunday evening, Regional Chairman of Region Nine, Brian Allicock told the Guyana Chronicle that there were no reports of severe damage recorded in the region at the time, based on reports from the military personnel monitoring the border between Guyana and Brazil and from local enforcement authorities. “(On Monday), we’ll go down further south and see if there have been any damages because we heard that further south might have felt the tremor stronger,” Allicock said, however. The CDC also noted that it will continue to monitor the event through the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) and provide updates as more information becomes available. Anyone who suffered any damages from the impact, is asked to contact NEMS at (592) 600-7500 or at (592) 623-1700. (Vishani Ragobeer)