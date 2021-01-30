Guyana Jaguars wing out in search of Regional Super50 glory

… GCB wishes team well ahead of tournament

THE Guyana Jaguars winged out yesterday morning from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport en route to Antigua and Barbuda where they will vie for the 2021 CG Insurance Super50 Cup.

After getting back into their groove with some team training followed by three well-played practice games at the LBI Ground, the team conducted their COVID-19 tests prior to their departure.

The 15-man squad, led by Leon Johnson, will play their first match on February 8 against Barbados Pride with the first ball set to bowl off from 13:30hrs.

Winning their first championship back in 1980, Guyana again won the title in 1983 and 1985. Then without a victory for a few years, 1993, 1995, 1998 saw the former champs return to winning ways.

Jaguars won again in 2001 and 2003. This the 4th edition of the Super50 event presents the Jaguars with the chance to break the near two decades-long jinx.

Meanwhile, the executives and staff of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) extend their well-wishes as our team venture off to undertake their first Regional tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Guyana Jaguars squad: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kemol Savory, Christopher Barnwell, Leon Johnson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer (vice-captain), Assad Fudadin, Keon Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Ramaal Lewis, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Akshaya Persaud and Tevin Imlach. Esaun Crandon is head coach, Shivnarine Chanderpaul the manager/assistant coach with Ernesto Campo Gonzalez the physiotherapist. (Clifton Ross)