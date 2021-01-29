New Sophia well to be operable next week

A NEW well in the compound of the Sophia Water Treatment Plant has been pump tested, signalling its readiness to be put into operation within a matter of one week.

Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Water Incorporated, Shaik Baksh, on Wednesday, visited the Sophia facility to witness the production capacity of the well.

The activation of this well would provide a great relief to the residents of Sophia, Cummings Lodge, Turkeyen, Pattensen and surrounding areas, who have been experiencing a reduced level of service for some time. “This well has been dormant here for well over three years in this treatment plant compound so with the collapse of the well in North Ruimveldt, we had to move expeditiously to activate this well and I’m happy to report that the well is functioning properly and the production is good,” Baksh posited.

He added that customers can look forward to increased hours of service and water pressure in their homes, in excess of 10 feet, providing that certain factors are taken into consideration. These include repairing leaks and metering customers to promote conservation.

“I want to call on the residents of Sophia to settle their outstanding balances in a timely manner because it’s quite costly to operate this plant and provide treated water. This will help GWI to help them,” Baksh said. GWI’s Georgetown Regional Manager, Curtis Niles, pointed out that it is necessary for customers to help the utility to identify leaks in Sophia.

“So as we come and we repair those leaks, the level of service will significantly improve. Because of the improved pressure, lines that have been tampered with will now tend to leak so we will have three to four teams working in the community to repair those leaks and raise your level of service,” Niles explained. The CEO expressed satisfaction that the works to activate the well and install the transmission are being done by in-house staff, while Engineer Rochelle Hopkinson noted that the well is performing beyond their expectations.

One of the water sources for the communities is the North Ruimveldt Number Two well, which is currently out of operation following the collapse of the well casing. GWI continues to work assiduously to ensure that customers in the aforementioned communities have access to an adequate supply of water within the timeframe outlined.