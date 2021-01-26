News Archives
Not a blade of grass!
Dear Editor,

GUYANA, the nation, needs to register its strongest disapproval against our neighbour for the interception and detention of our citizens in our own waters.

While diplomacy at Government level will be at work, we the citizens must let our neighbour know its actions are nothing short of provocation, and that such bullyism will not be tolerated.

How about peaceful protest action outside the Venezuelan Embassy, demanding the immediate release of our citizens? Or a citizens’ letter to the Ambassador, demanding the release of our citizens? Or a petition to the Venezuelan President or the UN?

Not a blade of grass!

Yours sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed

