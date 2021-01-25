China to fund multipurpose indoor sports facility at Anna Regina

VICE-Chairman of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Humace Odit, has revealed that the town of Anna Regina will soon benefit from a multipurpose indoor sports facility, compliments of the People’s Republic of China. Odit made the revelation during an interview with reporters at the sidelines of an event at Supenaam on Saturday. Odit disclosed that on January 23, 2021, he met with the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun, along with the Assistant Director of Sports, Melissa Dow-Richardson, and a team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, when discussions were held about the proposed design for the facility.

He said the project is earmarked for construction at the Anna Regina Community Centre ground and will take approximately two years to complete. Odit further explained that a cost has not been decided, but the project will be funded by the Chinese government in collaboration with the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Region Two administration. According to the Vice-Chairman, based on the consultations, the project is expected to commence in July 2021. Upon completion, the facility will provide indoor training for various sporting activities. Odit commended the Chinese government and noted that the project will impact Essequibo in a positive way and youths will benefit directly. He said based on discussions with the outgoing ambassador, similar projects will be done in Regions 10 and Six. Odit added that negotiations are also ongoing for Guyana to provide coaching for youths in China to play cricket and, in exchange, they will train youths in Guyana to play Table Tennis.