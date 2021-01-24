Preparing for possible COVID strains

THE COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, while global authorities are still trying to mitigate its impact and over the past few weeks, there have been increasing reports on the appearance of mutated forms of the virus called strains or variants.

Scientists have reportedly said that it is not surprising that new variants have developed, since all viruses mutate as they make new copies of themselves to spread and thrive. In the United Kingdom (UK), a strain of the virus known as the B117 strain was discovered after a type of genetic analysis known as genomic sequencing was done. Essentially, positive COVID-19 samples were analysed to see whether they had shown changes. This ‘UK variant’ is said to be more transmissible, (meaning more persons can become infected) but not necessarily resulting in more severe or adverse effects.

Another variant has been discovered in South Africa and a third was more recently discovered in Brazil, Guyana’s southern and south-western neighbour. Preliminary reports indicate that these are also more transmissible, but more investigations would reveal whether they would result in more severe health implications. Further investigations are also ongoing to ascertain whether the vaccines already approved or those still being developed would still be effective in immunising against the new strains.

Based on existing information, the strains appear to be more transmissible, and because they are more transmissible, it means that more persons can become infected with the virus. And, when more persons become infected, there is an increased likelihood that those persons who are susceptible to the adverse and possibly fatal efforts (such as the elderly folk with comorbidities) may become infected. This places them in harm’s way.

Beyond these vulnerable groups of people, a surge in the number of COVID-positive cases places an additional strain on the health sector to take care of these infected persons. Productivity is also lost when more persons are infected, since, at least until they get better, they should be isolated away from their places of employment.

In Guyana, the Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has emphasised on numerous occasions that Guyana cannot conclusively identify newer strains because the country is unable to perform a type of genetic analysis known as genomic sequencing. Though the country is without the capacity to engage in this type of sequencing, the possibility that the strain(s) may be in Guyana is not unimaginable.

Already, due to reckless and irresponsible behaviours during the holiday season, the local health authorities have been expecting a surge in the number of local cases. All of the parties and gatherings would have provided the right condition for the virus to spread from person to person. Now, the strains are a cause for concern because they may contribute to a surge in the number of cases.

But, according to Virologist and Senior Lecturer at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Jamaica, Dr. Joshua Anzinger, we can protect against it by continuing to follow the guidelines that have been in place. That includes wearing our masks (over our noses!), sanitising, and social distancing.

He also advised that testing the local population for the virus should be increased. As of January 19, some 44,665 tests were conducted in Guyana. This represents approximately only six percent of the population. There have also been 6,950 positive cases so far.

It has been more than one year since the coronavirus started its disruption around the world and it is approaching one year since the pandemic has engulfed Guyana. As our country tries to return to some semblance of normalcy, a surge in the number of cases — which would happen if we continue to breach the guidelines and if we import the strains — would only prove to be detrimental. It is therefore very important that we adhere to these guidelines and try to keep ourselves and the people around us safe.

I’ve said before, I don’t believe that safeguarding ourselves from COVID-19 is a burden of government or higher authorities. These authorities have the responsibility to facilitate and provide services, help sustain livelihoods, and generally, create an environment that is conscious of the effects of COVID-19. We, however, must be the ones who choose to wear masks and wash our hands; we must be the ones who avoid large and non-essential gatherings. We have to pull up our loved ones when they are endangering themselves and others around them by not taking the necessary precautions. Each person has that responsibility.

If you would like to discuss this column or any of my previous writings, please feel free to contact me via email: vish14ragobeer@gmail.com