COVID-19 situation under control in indigenous communities

–Minister Sukhai says ‘normalcy’ is returning

FOLLOWING several periods of lockdown in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, several indigenous communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine are returning to some level of normalcy, according to Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Campbell-Sukhai.

Several indigenous communities recorded a rise in cases in the latter half of 2020, which resulted in the Ministry of Health implementing short lockdown periods in an effort to reduce the numbers.

During an interview with this publication, Minister Sukhai disclosed that with the work being done by the Health Ministry and the National COVID-19 Task Force, the situation in those communities are now under some level of control. She stated that the residents of the communities have been actively working to follow the guidelines, in an effort to minimise the spread of the disease, and return to a level of normalcy.

“The Ministry of Health is still working in collaboration with the regional health department in the various administrative regions in the hinterland, and also coordinating with the Task Force. They are mainly responsible for addressing COVID in the various regions, which include the hinterland regions of Region One, Seven, Eight, and Nine,” she said, adding: “More or less, COVID has not been transmitting itself in very high rates in the hinterland region. That is because the Regional Health Department, the MoH and the National Task Force have been working to ensure that these matters are taken under control.”

The minster further stated that in recent weeks, most of the communities have been able to return to regular operations, as far as the COVID-19 guidelines are allowing.

She stated that many of the farmers have returned to farming, so as to provide for themselves and families. Members of the indigenous community farm on vast lands.

“Amerindian farming has always been separate; there are many directions. It’s not like they farm on an acre of land and 50 families go there, and so there is a huge gathering. Everyone’s farm is separate; so farming has not been severely affected,” Minister Sukhai said.

The minister noted that many of the communities that were placed on lockdown are welcoming the reopening of their borders, since they depend largely on goods and services from the coast and other villages.

Regarding education, she said students and parents have been working under the guidance of the Ministry of Education, and have been taking the necessary steps to stay safe.

She noted that the schools have adequate spacing to accommodate the social-distancing guidelines, and would have received the necessary sanitisation stations to ensure that the students follow the health and safety processes.

Minister Sukhai stated that the primary school teachers and parents have been working to provide pupils with guidance, based on the worksheets that were distributed by the Ministry of Education.