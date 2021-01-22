News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Hilary Edwards guilty of gruesome murder of young boy
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Guilty: Hilary Edwards
Guilty: Hilary Edwards

A MIXED jury, after deliberating for just under three hours, returned a unanimous verdict, convicting Hilary Edwards for the gruesome murder of Leonard Calvin Archibald, 13.
Sentencing has been deferred to February 11, following a probation report hearing before Justice Simone Morris – Ramlall at the Berbice Assizes.
The State Prosecutor in the case was Tuanna Harding while the Defence Counsel was Surihya Sabsook.
The badly decomposed body of Archibald was discovered off the Berbice river bank at Korthberaadt Village, East Bank Berbice, six days after he was reported on September 17, 2017.
The body of the boy was pulled from the bank of the river, just before 16:00hrs on 23, September 23, 2017 after it was spotted among the mangrove.

Leonard Calvin Archibald

The sight of the body drew screams from family members, relatives and villagers. The lad was last seen by relatives after he rode ahead of three of his four sisters, who were returning home from a birthday party.
The Guyana Chronicle was told that one of the alleged perpetrators, a relative of the now deceased, was standing by the village bus shed while the teenager was passing as night fell on the lonely, bushy community.
He was snatched off his bicycle and carried behind a yard, a short distance from the Sister’s Police Station, where an unnatural sexual act was committed on him. During the act the teen reportedly lost consciousness. He was later picked up, and, along with his bicycle, ‘dumped’ in the Berbice River.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Jeune Bailey Van Keric

More from this author

Jeune Bailey Van Keric
Jeune Bailey Van Keric
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.