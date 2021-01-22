Hilary Edwards guilty of gruesome murder of young boy

A MIXED jury, after deliberating for just under three hours, returned a unanimous verdict, convicting Hilary Edwards for the gruesome murder of Leonard Calvin Archibald, 13.

Sentencing has been deferred to February 11, following a probation report hearing before Justice Simone Morris – Ramlall at the Berbice Assizes.

The State Prosecutor in the case was Tuanna Harding while the Defence Counsel was Surihya Sabsook.

The badly decomposed body of Archibald was discovered off the Berbice river bank at Korthberaadt Village, East Bank Berbice, six days after he was reported on September 17, 2017.

The body of the boy was pulled from the bank of the river, just before 16:00hrs on 23, September 23, 2017 after it was spotted among the mangrove.

The sight of the body drew screams from family members, relatives and villagers. The lad was last seen by relatives after he rode ahead of three of his four sisters, who were returning home from a birthday party.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that one of the alleged perpetrators, a relative of the now deceased, was standing by the village bus shed while the teenager was passing as night fell on the lonely, bushy community.

He was snatched off his bicycle and carried behind a yard, a short distance from the Sister’s Police Station, where an unnatural sexual act was committed on him. During the act the teen reportedly lost consciousness. He was later picked up, and, along with his bicycle, ‘dumped’ in the Berbice River.