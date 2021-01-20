Linden woman walks away with GUYOIL’s $1M cash prize

ANNIQUE Rigby, of Wismar, on Tuesday became the first female winner of the $1M grand prize in the Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL)’s “Be a Super 95 Millionaire” promotion, which began last month.

Rigby, who spoke briefly with the Guyana Chronicle, expressed her elation at her good fortune. “I feel extremely good; overjoyed and excited. Words cannot explain how I feel,” she said, adding that her good fortune could have not come at a better time, as she struggles to navigate the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rigby lauded GUYOIL for the initiative, and disclosed that she will be putting her prize money in a savings account for her children. She also expressed interest in using her prize money to open

up a business of her own.

GUYOIL Deputy-General Manager, Molly Hassan explained that the ‘Super 95’ promotion has always been one of the company’s initiatives, the purpose of which is to give back to their customers and show appreciation for their support throughout the year.

She noted that in 2021, customers can expect even bigger promotions from the company, as well as affordable rates for fuel during the pandemic.

GUYOIL’s “Be a Super 95 Millionaire” promotion rewarded customers when they spent $3,000 or more on Super 95 Gasoline from service stations nationwide.

The cash and prize giveaways in the five-week promotion amounted to over $4, 000, 000, according to the company.

Weekly drawings were held, and some 55 winners walked away with cash prizes, Smart TVs, ‘Tablets’, Super 95 vouchers, grocery vouchers and Giftland shopping vouchers.

According to Hassan, the promotion saw customers from Regions Three, Six and 10 wining prizes.