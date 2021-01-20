News Archives
Cop charged for breaching COVID-19 measures
A Police Constable, on Monday, appeared in the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court for allegedly hosting a party in breach of the gazetted COVID-19 emergency measures.
Timothy Morrison, who is stationed at the Brickdam Police Station and attached to the Impact Base, appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul.
He denied that on December 14, 2020, at Fellowship, West Coast Demerara, he hosted a private party which is in contravention of No. (2) (1) (b) Restriction contrary to Section 21 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance, Chapter 145.
He was released on $15,000 bail and the case adjourned until March 23 for trial.
According to the emergency measures, all gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people. Also, social activities, including hosting or visiting cinemas, private parties, receptions, entertainment establishments (bars, rum shops, clubs, and discotheques), public pools, and vigils and wakes, are prohibited.

Staff Reporter

