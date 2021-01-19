News Archives
Qatar field hospital expected at ‘West Dem’ today
A field hospital at the Ostra Sjukhuset hospital area in Gothenburg, Sweden (Photo credit: IBL/Rex/Shutterstock)
TO bolster Guyana’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a portable field hospital, replete with equipment to treat critically ill patients, provided by Qatar, will arrive today and will be set up at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, in Region Three.

Last year, President Irfaan Ali engaged the Emir of Qatar, His Royal Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where a commitment was made to provide Guyana with a portable field (or military) hospital and ventilators. These are expected to help treat Guyana’s COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, during his daily COVID-19 update, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, highlighted that the hospital will arrive in Guyana sometime this week instead of today (January 19) when it was previously expected.

“The hospital will be able to accommodate about 60 beds and it has all the necessary equipment for critically ill patients,” he said, explaining that this hospital will help to increase the country’s capacity to deal with spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The hospital is equipped with beds for COVID-19 patients and ventilators and monitors necessary for patients who require intubation. Minister Anthony highlighted that the ministry will be seeking to establish the hospital in the compound of the West Demerara Hospital.

Around the world, as existing hospitals have quickly been overwhelmed, governments have been forced to increase capacity by erecting these field hospitals. These hospitals, which look like large, enclosed tents, have been erected in fields, parking lots, parks and other places, globally.

Staff Reporter

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

