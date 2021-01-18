57 new cases of COVID-19, 39 recoveries

AN additional 57 persons were infected with the COVID-19 virus but 39 more persons recovered, according to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard for January 17. These new cases take the country’s total to 6,908 cases recorded since March, 2020. Importantly, 6,165 of the persons infected have recovered thus far. The number of deaths remain at 170. The new cases were recorded in Region Two (two cases), Region Three (three cases), Region Four (15 cases), Region Five (nine cases), Region Six (19 cases), Region Seven (four cases), Region Nine (one case) and Region 10 (four cases). And, they were recorded from 339 tests done.

There are also 607 active cases, three of which are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); 525 in home isolation, 34 in institutional quarantine, and 45 in institutional isolation. The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from January 1, 2021, until January 31, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew time is 22:30hrs to 04:00hrs. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.