Nexgen acquires land for first golf facility on West Coast

IN keeping with its aggressive agenda to develop the game of golf in Guyana, president of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA), Aleem Hussain, confirmed the acquisition of land to establish the first of 5 uniquely designed golf courses.

The deal was sealed earlier last week and the Nexgen Golf Academy, according to Hussain, will be located close to the Vreed-en-Hoop area just off the main road for easy access to public transportation, parking and future growth.

Partnering with Mr and Ms Ronald Sami, the GGA was able to sign a long-term deal that would see the facility begin construction immediately, with hopes for completion in a few months.

“What is the value of bringing the immeasurable joy of being able to play golf to thousands of children in a way that will shape their perception of life, opportunity and values forever?” asked Hussain,

He went on to outline that based on the innovative model they created, it will cost less than G$2 000 a month for the kids to learn and continue enjoying the sport.

So far GGA hss facilitated the opening of a Golf Academy & Driving Range in Georgetown that allowed them to attract and teach 556 new players in 6 months, and more excitingly, introduced the sport to the school system so that over 100 000 children, aged 6-18 will have access to participate in golfing.

With strong partnerships established with major companies and organisations to promote the game, supported by a donor system to provide equipment for learners, the need for golf facilities is in high demand, so GGA plans to build and equip five (5) unique golf facilities around the country so they can provide training and equipment for as many as 6 000 new players.

To enhance the interest in the sport, GGA plans to create weekly tournaments and activities for these new players, all with the intention of building a national team that will represent Guyana internationally and eventually field an Olympic team.

Talks between GGA and a major international golf entity were on the table as Guyana could potentially host a major golf event. Hussain said he could not confirm at this time but did not rule out the possibility of it happening.

The GGA is capitalising on the fact that golf is one of the few COVID- 19 compliant sports in the world to grow and bring worldwide attention to the country by accelerating the interest and number of golf courses to increase sports tourism.

This will benefit hotels, restaurants, taxis, airlines, eco-tourism, car rentals and souvenir sales nationwide.

The first exciting event for Nexgen Golf Academy 2021 season is scheduled in two weeks’ time and it is expected that major prizes will be up for grabs.