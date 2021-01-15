Three charged for murder of Henry boys

THREE men are expected to be arraigned in court today for the brutal murders of teen cousins, Isaiah and Joel Henry, whose mutilated bodies were found at Cotton Tree backlands, West Coast Berbice, last September. On Thursday, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack recommended that Vinod Gopaul, Anil Sanchara and Akash Singh be charged for the capital offence. They have since been formally charged by the police, and are expected to be arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court today. The mutilated bodies Isaiah, 16, and Joel, 18, were found on September 6, 2020 in the Cotton Tree Backdam in West Berbice. A post-mortem found that the Henry boys died from haemorrhage and shock, due to multiple incised wounds. They both sustained severed spines, along with multiple chops about the body. The killers carved out a huge ‘X’ on Isaiah’s head, while they cut open Joel’s chest. It is suspected that the boys had died some 36 hours prior to being found. Three days later, Haresh Singh, 17, was found, in a bloodied state as well, in the Number Three Village backlands, hours after he left home on his motorcycle to transport water for his relatives who were working on their farm. The post-mortem on Singh indicated that he’d died of brain haemorrhage and blunt trauma to the head, compounded by compression injuries to the neck. No arrest has been made for Singh’s murder. The gruesome deaths sent shockwaves throughout the country, and resulted in widespread public outrage and mass protests.