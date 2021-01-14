Bandits abandon armed robbery attempt after ‘Chicken’ raises alarm

THE police are investigating an attempted robbery committed on a 43-year-old Maria’s Lodge Old Road, Essequibo Coast resident by two armed bandits.

According to reports around 23:30hrs on Tuesday, Hemant Dhanpaul called “Chicken” was making his way to the lower flat of his home when he was confronted by the two men who were armed with a cutlass and a firearm. The bandit with the cutlass dealt Dhanpaul several lashes about his body, resulting in his sustaining injuries, while the accomplice pointed his firearm at Dhanpaul’s head and demanded money. Dhanpaul managed to raise an alarm and the men made good their escape. The victim was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital by the police for medical attention. A police investigation is in progress.