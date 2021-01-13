Inaugural President’s T20 Softball tournament set for March

… Dr Irfaan Ali to attend launching on January 29

FOLLOWING on the heels of the successful staging of the fourth edition of the Prime Minister’s Softball Cup in November last year, Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. (GSCL), in collaboration with Guyana’s ‘Honorary Consul’ in Florida, will be staging the inaugural President’s T20 Softball Cricket Tournament scheduled for the weekend of March 5, 6 and 7 in Guyana.

Unlike the Prime Minister’s Cup, GSCL is making strenuous efforts to attract teams from New York, Florida and Canada and invitations have been sent out to these overseas organisations.

President Dr Irfaan Ali has reportedly consented to attend the tournament’s launching which is set for Everest Cricket Club (ECC) pavilion on Friday, January 29 at 17:00hrs. Interested teams are also required to confirm their participation on the said date.

The tournament will be played in three categories: Open (any age), Masters (Over 40 years old) and Legends (Over 50 years old). According to the organisers, they are aiming to have a minimum of eight teams per category, including teams from overseas.

There is no entrance fee to participate. However, it is expected that all participating teams will be in full uniform and also have a scorer. The organisers will ensure the venues are up to standard, appoint umpires, provide lunches, water and balls throughout the tournament.

The winning teams in each category will receive $500 000 and a trophy while the runners-up will collect $100 000 and a trophy. There will be other incentives (trophies) for individual

performances as well and teams are reminded only the first eight teams in each category are guaranteed entrance to the tournament.

Interested teams are asked to contact Russell Jadbeer on 225-4802, 626-8228.

Meanwhile, GSCL is confident of gaining the approval of the National COVID-19 Task Force and has written the body seeking its approval. It has advised the body that due to the ongoing virus, the tournament will be restricted to ECC, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force and Queen’s College grounds.

The GSCL stressed that all the necessary guidelines by the Task Force were adhered to during the staging of the Prime Minister’s Cup in November and assured that same will be done for the President’s Cup, including having two certified medical doctors present at the venues to screen all players and to ensure they are wearing masks and are sanitised upon entry.