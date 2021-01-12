No one is above the law

– Task Force ‘ramps up’ operations against those breaching COVID-19 guidelines

By Vishani Ragobeer

IN a bid to mitigate the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) has upped its operations and closed down several businesses that were found breaching the gazetted COVID-19 measures.

“We have been sending out warnings to various businesses across the country. The Task Force would be ramping up its operations so people need to be vigilant; businesses need to comply with these regulations because they are there for a reason and that reason is to prevent the spread of the disease in Guyana,” Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said on Monday, during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

On Sunday, the Guyana Chronicle was made aware that businesses across Georgetown were closed down. This newspaper was able to confirm that the Hard Rock Café — a restaurant located at the Movietowne mall in Turkeyen, and Palm Court — a bar and restaurant located on Main Street, in Georgetown were two such businesses that members of the armed forces shutdown on Sunday evening.

According to Section (6) of the existing COVID-19 guidelines however, indoor dining is not prohibited. Restaurants are only permitted to offer outdoor dining, drive-thru and takeaway services, curb-side pick-ups and deliveries. Outdoor dining is only permitted during the hours of 04:00hrs and 21:30hrs; all tables must be spaced six feet apart from each other, and no more than four persons should be seated at one table. Paragraph (3)(b) specifically states: “Indoor and buffet dining is prohibited.”

The Movietowne-based restaurant has been allowing indoor dining at its premises. Bars, rum shops, cinemas (except drive-thru cinemas) and other such entertainment businesses are strictly prohibited.

It was reported that in Berbice, there have been scores of arrests over breaches of the COVID-19 violations.

“If everybody assists us, if we work collaboratively, we can all protect each other’s health, but if we’re going to violate these regulations, then it’s going to create problems for all of us,” Dr. Anthony lamented.

Responding to comments about any selective closure of businesses by the task force, the minister said: “We have written to everybody and if they’re any institutions that people are aware of that we have given a free pass to, then I’ll suggest that they contact the Task Force secretariat and they bring that to our notice because nobody is above the law.”

On Monday, however, the Guyana Chronicle observed establishments still acting in contravention of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Indoor dining and the use of bars, rumshops and other entertainment spots are prohibited because consuming food or beverages in these places could easily allow the spread of the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony explained that in order to consume anything, one would have to remove a mask. If someone is infected, there is a likelihood that the virus could be spread from the infected person to others in the environment