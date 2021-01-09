Almost 93 per cent of Guyana’s COVID-19 patients have recovered

GUYANA’s COVID-19 recovery rate as of Thursday stood at 92.6 per cent with 5,990 recoveries recorded. This follows an increase of seven recoveries on Thursday from Wednesday’s 5,983 total, among other factors. The recovery rate is calculated as a percentage of the sum of recoveries against the total number of confirmed cases.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information on Thursday, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said that of the confirmed cases, 80 per cent are asymptomatic and 20 per cent required hospitalisation.

Of those hospitalised, nearly four per cent require intensive care and among those patients, approximately three per cent would succumb to the novel coronavirus disease 2019.

“With the work we have been doing, we have been able to follow those general trends and it is good that we can have such high recoveries.

“We have to see how the pandemic evolves. The virus is not a static virus. It is mutating. If the new variants that are coming up might be more transmittable… then those things can change,” the minister explained. The nation’s COVID-19 statistics for Thursday reveal that there are 312 active cases, of which 287 are in home isolation, 25 in institutional isolation, of which five are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Since assuming office, the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led Administration has made numerous interventions to strengthen Guyana’s COVID-19 response.

Apart from the frequently revised gazetted orders, the government not only increased testing capacities in urban and far-flung areas, but it has strengthened the capacity of hospitals to treat Covid patients. Guyana’s Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal has also been adequately equipped to respond to the pandemic.

These interventions have been complemented by increased training of laboratory and hospital staff, the acquisition of vital equipment such as ventilators and oxygen concentrators and others, and the rollout of Operation COVI-CURB to educate persons to mitigate the transmission of the disease. (DPI)