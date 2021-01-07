Health Ministry moves to activate COVID Case Trackers

CONTRACT-TRACING and tracking have been identified as critical components of the global fight against the deadly coronavirus. In an effort to strengthen capacity in these areas, the Ministry of Health is seeking to employ at least three COVID-19 Case Trackers.

This was confirmed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Narine Singh, who explained that the ministry is working assiduously to decentralise the tracking of COVID-19 cases.

“So, the people in the regions will be responsible for monitoring people in their respective regions,” Dr Singh said.

A recent advertisement specified that the aforementioned trackers are required for Regions One, Six and Eight.

According to the advertisement, employment of Case Trackers is being funded via a grant given to the Government of Guyana from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the published stipulations, the grant will go towards Guyana’s COVID-19 Crisis Response activities.

“The declared health emergency CDC will be supporting a number of the activities in Guyana in order to support acceleration, planning and operational readiness for COVID 1-19 preparedness and response,” the advertisement indicated.

It added: “The CDC intends to allocate part of the proceeds to the payment for the provision of services to be procured under the grant.”

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Dr Singh said that even though follow-up checks are being done via telephone, it is still not enough.

“People who are positive, or who are under home isolation and so, they will track them down and keep tabs on them and so on,” Dr Singh said.