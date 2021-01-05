GAWU welcomes $25,000 grant to State workers

THE recent announcement by President Dr. Irfaan Ali that all workers of the State will benefit from a $25,000 grant is most welcomed. For its part, the GAWU recognises that the gesture by the Government will certainly assist recipients and their families, who undoubtedly are deeply appreciative. We recognise that the grant comes on the heels over several other measures taken by the administration to ease the cost-of-living, and to put more monies in the pockets of ordinary Guyanese.

We saw, too, the President bringing an end to the haughty discrimination that had been meted out to sugar workers since 2015. The President, in his announcement, extended the grant to sugar workers as well. Indeed, it can be seen as a tangible demonstration of the Government’s stated intention to treat all equally. Certainly, the sugar workers can once again consider themselves children of the State; no longer left in the cold, or forced to accept scraps from the tables as they were treated by the deposed elites. We were heartened to learn of the President’s commitment to further support the industry as well. This is welcomed news, and reiterates the Government’s seriousness to revitalise the important industry.

We see the efforts of the Government as yet another measure to restore dignity to our nation’s workers. Indeed, we recognise there is still some ways yet to go, but we hold, too, that the last few months seem to indicate that better times are ahead. Undoubtedly, our people look forward to such reprieves, especially considering the taxing burdens they had to fetch during the stint of the Coalition.

Yours sincerely

Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU)