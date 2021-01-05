News Archives
Guyana now has 166 COVID-19 deaths
-21 new cases recorded from 373 tests

AN 85-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is the latest COVID-19 fatality, and his death takes the total fatalities from this virus to 166, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Monday, the Health Ministry sent a statement to the press indicating that there were two additional fatalities: A 70-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and an 85-year-old from Region 10. The Guyana Chronicle, however, had reported on the death of the 70-year-old man since Saturday, after being able to confirm this with reliable sources. The ministry said that both persons died while receiving care at a medical facility.

In addition to these two deaths, there have been 21 new cases recorded across Guyana, leading to a total of 6,379 cases since March 2020. The new cases were recorded in Regions One (Barima-Waini) 3; Two (Pomeroon – Supenaam) 7; Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) 1; Four (Demerara-Mahaica) 5; Five (Mahaica-Berbice) 1; Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) 1; and Ten, 2. They were also recorded from eight men and 13 women.

There are currently 299 active cases of the virus. Four of these cases are being kept at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU); nine persons are in institutional isolation; 264 in home isolation; and 22 in institutional quarantine. Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic; that is, they are not exhibiting any symptoms. Additionally, 37 persons have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,936.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force from January 1, 2021, until January 31, 2021. All persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew time is 22:30 to 04:00h. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.

Staff Reporter

