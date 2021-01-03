Johnson, Hetmyer to captain teams in first practice match on January 8

… CGI Fitness Assessment set for tomorrow at Leonora track

By Clifton Ross

GUYANA Jaguars will ring in 2021 with their first physical assessment of the new year, followed by a few practice games at the new LBI Cricket Ground, as part of their preparations for February’s start to the regional season.

Guyana Jaguars will swiftly commence their training and planning as they prepare to compete in the 2021 CWI Regional Super50 Tournament, which bowls off on February 4 in Antigua and Barbuda. with the six main franchises – Guyana Jaguars, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, Jamaica Scorpions, Barbados Pride, Windward Islands Hurricanes and Leeward Islands Volcanoes participating.

As part of their major prepping, Cricket Guyana Inc. (CGI) recently named two squads who will face each other in a three-match series.

All players named in these squads will be required to participate in Monday’s fitness assessment which gets underway 06:00hrs at the Leonora stadium.

Guyana Jaguars captain Leon Johnson will lead one team while West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer, will lead the other unit, as the Jags prepare for some live action ahead of the regional season.

These matches also see the return of a few old players along with a number of upcoming stars within the Jags Academy setup. Johnson will have the likes of Trevon Griffith, Chris Barnwell, Jonathan Foo and others on his side.

The left-handed Hetmyer who missed out on the Bangladesh tour, now has some time to get himself back into proper playing condition both mentally and physically. He will have the services of Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Kevin Sinclair and other youngsters on his side.

Former West Indies batsman and Jamaica Scorpions franchise player, Assad Fudadin, returns to the Jaguars mix after years away from playing for his home country and will feature on Johnson’s XI.

Pacer Clinton Pestano, one of the Jags breakout pacers and leading wicket-taker a few seasons ago in the Super50, also returns to competitive action after recovering from injury last season.

West Indies trio of Romario Shepherd, Veerasammy Permaul and Raymon Reifer will be on West Indies international duties, while the omitted Keemo Paul will be otherwise engaged in cricket duties.

Meanwhile, the first of two practice games bowls off on January 8 with the two remaining games set for 10 and 12.

Hetmyer X1: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Raymond Perez, Kevlon Anderson, Shimron Hetmyer (capt.), Sherfane Rutherford, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Bhaskar Yadram, Kevin Snclair, Demitri Cameron, Keon Joseph, Clinton Pestano, Anthony Adams, Vishaul Singh, Mavindra Dindyal, Steven Sankar, Sachin Siingh and Ricardo Adams.

Johnson’s X1: Trevon Griffith, Tevin Imlach, Leon Johnson (capt.), Jonathan Foo, Christopher Barnwell, Assad Fudadin, Anthony Bramble, Quinten Sampson, Gudakesh Motie, Ramaal Lewis, Niall Smith, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Devendra Bishoo, Andre Stoll, Totaram Bishun, Richie Looknauth, Kelvin Umroa.