CWI chief selector Roger Harper responds to LICB

– NCA refutes claims

By Rajiv Bisnauth

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) chief selector Roger Harper, in his response to the letter from Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), admitted that while statistical performance is very highly weighted among the criteria used for team selection, there are other components that are also seriously considered, and which impact upon the final selection decision of the panel.

The LICB, through its acting CEO, Peter Abraham Jr, has written to Harper, questioning the selection policy of CWI, highlighting specifically the metrics, criteria and standards used to select West Indies Test and ODI squads.

In the letter, the board is also questioning the omission of players – Kieran Powell, Sheno Berridge and Devon Thomas – to the squads for the tour of Bangladesh this month.

To this end, Harper, the former Guyana and West Indies off-spinner claimed in his letter that while the selection panel is aware that the trio performed very well in CWI’s last Super50 tournament, Powell and Thomas have not yet met the CWI minimum fitness standard.

“As CEO of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board, I expect that you are aware of CWI’s fitness policy and its requirements. You may recall that earlier this year we strengthened its implementation, and for the first time players were actually omitted from the West Indies team for failure to meet the fitness standard,” Harper stated in his response.

He further added, “Since then, players who have not met that minimum standard, unless given a medical exemption, have not been selected. We have tried to make it clear to all concerned that it is the responsibility of each player to attain and maintain at least the minimum standard. According to my information, two of the players mentioned in your letter have not yet met the CWI minimum fitness standard.”

With regard to Berridge, Harper noted that the fast bowler has shown that he has a big heart and he has impressed. Unfortunately, there was only one fast-bowling spot available with strong competition for that place (the other specialist fast bowling spots were taken by incumbents).

“The panel opted to invest further in Chemar Holder who has shown good future potential along with also having had a good last Super50. Please note that selection of our fast bowlers was also impacted by the strategic balance of the squad as influenced by the anticipated local conditions where the tour matches will be played,” he reckoned.

Harper in conclusion acknowledged, “As a past player myself, I can appreciate the players’ disappointment in not gaining selection, especially after returning good statistics just a year ago.

“However, with so much international cricket expected in 2021 and beyond, I would like to encourage all of your players to keep on performing to a very high standard and to ensure that they tick every box in the selection criteria, including fitness”.

Further, the Nevis Cricket Association (NCA) has rubbished Harper’s claim, regarding the non-selection of Powell.

A statement from president of the NCA Carlisle Powell also indicated that Powell was part of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes fitness programme on June 30, where he successfully passed all aspects of the tests, including the yo-yo test.

The NCA president said the tests were under the supervision of coach Stuart Williams and trainer Hance Richards, and at the conclusion there was no question on the fitness of Powell. The results of the tests were communicated to Mr. Peter Abraham Jr, CEO of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board, shortly thereafter.

“These results and, in particular, as they relate to Kieran Powell ought to have been made known to CWI and their employees as they have an interest in the fitness of all of their players.

Subsequently, we presume Cricket West Indies (CWI) were in receipt of Kieran Powell’s successful fitness test results as Powell was included in a group of probable players that were in consideration for the West Indies tour of Bangladesh as recently as two weeks ago,” the statement further noted.

In the meantime, NCA feels that Powell has met every aspect of the CWI selection policy, and in light of this, NCA expects Harper to correct his damaging public statement made on the lack of fitness of Powell and to retract his statement made on the Mason & Guest Show on December 29.