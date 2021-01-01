$25,000 for public servants

— 2021, the year of recovery, says President Ali

President, Dr Irfaan Ali has announced a one-off cash grant of $25,000 each to workers of the entire Public Sector.

The Head of State declared that over 60,000 workers and their families will benefit from the venture which will cost the Government over $2B.

“I am pleased to announce a one-off grant of $25,000 to workers of the entire Public Sector which includes Central Government, statutory bodies, subvention agencies, public corporations, Government pensioners and staff of the University of Guyana.”

These also include teachers, medical professionals and members of the Joint Services.

The President added that the funds are being distributed to assist “these workers to cope with the challenges associated with the COVID-19 Pandemic”.

The process to initiate the distribution of the funds began right after it was announced.

The President, who has been working assiduously with his team behind the scenes to get the workers this financial support, indicated, clearly, that the initiative will also extend to current workers of GuySuCo.

He said that sugarcane workers in particular suffered under the previous administration.

“Those sugar workers who were unconscionably deprived of their livelihood by the APNU/AFC Government will in the New Year be provided with transitional support as we continue to restructure the industry, in keeping with the PPP/C’s promise,” the President said.

Earlier this month, the President had announced a two-week tax-free bonus for members of the Guyana Police Force and members of the Guyana Defence Force.

Meanwhile, the President in his New Year’s Day message to the nation said the year 2021 will be the springboard from which the nation will leap into recovery – rebuilding the economy, enhancing the health of all Guyanese and lifting up the vulnerable in society.

“We must not remain a rich country of poor people. The bounty of our nation must be shared across our population. The standard of living and the quality of life must be lifted for all. Work will be rewarded; hard work will be rewarded even more.

“Opportunities will be created to join in such work, and they will be made available to all. I recognise that there are communities within our society who, because of disadvantages of geographic location, will need more help than others to join our national advance,” the President said.

Government, he said will identify those communities; assess their needs; identify solutions and implement plans to change their circumstances.

This change will not occur overnight, he said, noting that it will take time but every journey begins with a first step.

“I intend to initiate that first step and to maintain a steady pace that will take us to that journey’s end. We still have many challenges ahead of us,” he told the nation.