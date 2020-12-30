501 teachers added to education system

SOME 501 teachers graduated from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) on Tuesday, in the institution’s first ever virtual graduation ceremony.

The 86th convocation of the teachers’ training college was held under the theme, “Charting a New Normal for Teacher Education Driven by Data Resilience and Flexibility”.

Eight per cent of the students graduated with distinction, 91 with credit, and one per cent with a pass. Some 87 per cent of the graduates were females, and the remaining 13 per cent males.

Standing in for Education Minister Priya Manickchand was Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Marcel Hutson, who, in delivering the keynote address, charged the teachers to remember that they are the ones who will lead the way for the dynamic and enterprising future ahead of Guyana.

“It is wonderful to see so many of our teachers here this afternoon at the top of their game. There is great talent among them, and we expect that the standard of performance they set will transcend the classrooms they will soon occupy,” Dr. Hutson said.

He also emphasised the importance of education, and the role teachers play in the education system.

“It is clear that education is a vital ingredient which provides a way of escape from the vagaries of life; it is clear that education has the ability to propel the individual and the nation out of a state of social, economic and moral decadence, since it gives you the power to realise your dreams by helping you to recognise and take advantage of opportunities,” he told the graduands in his virtual presentation.

In her report, the institution’s Principal, Ms. Viola Rowe noted that it has been a trying year for the College, given the challenges it faced in continuing to function amid the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying prevention measures.

“Educational institutions in Guyana went into lockdown in March 2020. At that time, the College was engaged in two critical areas: Processing of January results, and completing delivery of curriculum. The lockdown affected both areas,” Ms. Rowe noted.

“What the pandemic has done is reveal the College’s vulnerability concerning quick and active response in social health crisis. We must take a critical and robust look at the ICT department; if we have to catapult our college, ICT must be brought to the nucleus of the discussion,” she added.