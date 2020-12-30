News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
501 teachers added to education system
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson
Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson

SOME 501 teachers graduated from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) on Tuesday, in the institution’s first ever virtual graduation ceremony.
The 86th convocation of the teachers’ training college was held under the theme, “Charting a New Normal for Teacher Education Driven by Data Resilience and Flexibility”.
Eight per cent of the students graduated with distinction, 91 with credit, and one per cent with a pass. Some 87 per cent of the graduates were females, and the remaining 13 per cent males.
Standing in for Education Minister Priya Manickchand was Chief Education Officer (CEO), Dr. Marcel Hutson, who, in delivering the keynote address, charged the teachers to remember that they are the ones who will lead the way for the dynamic and enterprising future ahead of Guyana.

CPCE Principal, Ms. Viola Rowe

“It is wonderful to see so many of our teachers here this afternoon at the top of their game. There is great talent among them, and we expect that the standard of performance they set will transcend the classrooms they will soon occupy,” Dr. Hutson said.
He also emphasised the importance of education, and the role teachers play in the education system.
“It is clear that education is a vital ingredient which provides a way of escape from the vagaries of life; it is clear that education has the ability to propel the individual and the nation out of a state of social, economic and moral decadence, since it gives you the power to realise your dreams by helping you to recognise and take advantage of opportunities,” he told the graduands in his virtual presentation.

In her report, the institution’s Principal, Ms. Viola Rowe noted that it has been a trying year for the College, given the challenges it faced in continuing to function amid the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying prevention measures.
“Educational institutions in Guyana went into lockdown in March 2020. At that time, the College was engaged in two critical areas: Processing of January results, and completing delivery of curriculum. The lockdown affected both areas,” Ms. Rowe noted.
“What the pandemic has done is reveal the College’s vulnerability concerning quick and active response in social health crisis. We must take a critical and robust look at the ICT department; if we have to catapult our college, ICT must be brought to the nucleus of the discussion,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.