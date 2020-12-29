News Archives
Argentine expert can see autopsy reports of slain Berbice boys
Dead: Joel Henry, Isaiah Henry and Haresh Singh

By Vishani Ragobeer

THE autopsy reports on the murdered Berbice boys– Joel and Isaiah Henry and Haresh Singh– can be viewed by Argentine Forensic Anthropologist, Dr. Luis Fondebrider, according to Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn.

Dr. Fondebrider, who is the Director of the Argentine Team of Forensic Anthropology (EAAF), came to Guyana recently on a fact-finding mission, to determine whether the EAAF can provide assistance to the local authorities as they investigate these murders. Before his departure, he requested key documents from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), including the autopsy reports, reports from the crime scene, the complementary analysis, inter alia. These would enable him to offer his opinion and advice.

On Monday, at the sidelines of an event, Minister Benn noted that Dr. Fondebrider could examine the autopsy reports either virtually or face-to-face in the presence of government forensic pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh. The Minister also posited that police are “diligently working” to investigate the murders, and said, “When the time is appropriate and opportune, action will be taken.”

Recently, President Irfaan Ali said that he was aware that the police force reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for some assistance. The government had also engaged the Caribbean’s Regional Security System (RSS).

“I have told the police that whatever additional help they need and we can facilitate, we will,” the President had said.

The mutilated bodies of the Henry Boys were discovered on September 6 in the Cotton Tree backdam, West Coast Berbice (WCB). Three days later, Singh was found in a bloodied state as well in the Number Three Village backlands, hours after he left home on his motorcycle to transport water for his relatives who were working on their farm.

The gruesome deaths sent shockwaves throughout the country and resulted in widespread public outrage and mass protests.

Vishani Ragobeer

