Elderly man burnt to death in house

THE charred remains of 61-year-old Roy Rajbanse was discovered on Sunday morning at his Jackson Creek, East Berbice-Corentyne, hours after he was last seen imbibing with a friend.

A police report noted that the fire, which also destroyed the flat wooden house, occurred between 20:30hrs on Saturday and 06:30hrs on Sunday. The police said that Rajbanse, who was a known alcoholic and a heavy smoker, was last seen on Saturday around 16:00hrs in the company of a farmer from Moleson Creek consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that Rajbanse and the farmer were imbibing on an old stove in front of the house; sometime later, they both became intoxicated and Rajbanse retired to his residence, while the farmer went to his at Moleson Creek.

On Sunday morning, persons who passed the house noticed that it was on fire and raised an alarm; the fire service responded promptly and extinguished the blaze, after which they discovered the charred remains of the elderly man among the debris. Rajbanse was taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is presently at Bailey’s funeral home awaiting a post-mortem. Rajbanse lived at the property with his son Christopher Ally, who is currently at sea where he works as a fisherman. A resident of the area, identified only as ‘Tony’, told this newspaper that after the friend had left, Rajbanse had an argument with two persons at the house who wanted him to leave the property after they claimed ownership.

“Only yesterday [Saturday] I see he, then to see him the next day bun, he was by the step side and his hands, two foot and face bun bad,” Tony told this newspaper.

Police investigations are ongoing.