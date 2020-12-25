First Family ushers in Christmas

–with ‘Main Street Cheer’

THOUGH COVID-19 has put a damper on this year’s Christmas celebration, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali on Christmas Eve Night put on a star-studded show on Main Street, in front of the State House, spreading Christmas cheer into the homes of Guyanese.

In the beginning, there was rain. And the patrons who came out to Main Street, were not dashing through the snow, but through the rain, scrambling for shelter under one of several tents.

The rain stopped, but then it started again. The yuletide period, as we know it, is marked by periods of rainfall; the Guyanese version of snow, perhaps. When the rain actually stopped, and stopped for good, it was back to the Christmas show put on by the First Family. But first, wiping off the water from the white chairs lining Main Street was necessary.

The overarching rain clouds lingered, and yes, they might have hidden the Christmas star in the sky. Despite this, it certainly was a star-studded evening.

All of Guyana’s young (and not so young) famous performers brought the Christmas vibes. They each took their genre, whether it was chutney, soca, gospel or otherwise, and showed their versatility on the stage.

Calypsonian and singer, Diana Chapman warmed up the audience as she began the show. Soon after, she was followed by Bounty Singh, AW Lyrical, Tennicia De Freitas (who now goes by the stage name, Nekeita), the Guyana Police Force Band, Samuel Medas and… Well, just a whole lot of local stars. One was left to imagine how many Christmas trees were left bare if all these stars were on Main Street.

There was ‘Gavin and Chucky’ too, the folk song duo Guyanese have come to know, love and look forward to for their unique twist on Guyanese folk songs. This time, the singer and guitarist Gavin Mendonca, who also had some sort of ‘shack shack’ on his ankle bouncing throughout his performance, made you believe that Santa Claus was coming to Georgetown.

He and drummer, Marlon Adams (who is better known as “Chucky”) did not miss the opportunity to remind Guyanese on Main Street and those who were watching the various livestreams, that ‘small days still deh on the mind’.

Of course, no true entertainment show would be complete without the National Dance Company. They brought a feisty yet festive (Yes, this is possible!) performance that was able to cut through the crisp evening air. Their familiar long, flowing gowns twirled with every beat of the music.

And singer and creative, Jackie Jaxx, whose ‘golden’ performance was the star at the President’s inauguration just a few months ago, took the opportunity to emphasise just how the creative industry has been devastated by the pandemic. Initiatives like this State House cheer, she said, provided local creatives with the opportunity to shine again.

The First Family, joined by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and his family, and a host of ministers of Government, who trickled in one by one, led the sashaying in front of the stage. Whenever the cameras turned to President Ali, he could be seen tapping his toes and bobbing his head.

Of course, by the end of the evening’s show, local soca star, Brandon Harding got the President and other officials up on their feet, waving left to right, as Justin Bieber’s Mistletoe was being sung. When the official programme ended, and many were scurrying for the black cake, the President and the First Lady were moving side-to-side just next to the Guyana Defence Force band. They were in the Christmas mood!