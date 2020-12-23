‘Hot Skull’ gets 43 ½ years for footballer’s murder

THREE years after Albouystown footballer, Paul Daniels, was shot dead during a robbery, Alvin Jones, called “Hot Skull”, was, on Tuesday, sentenced to serve 43.5 years’ imprisonment for the crime.

Jones, formerly of Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was sentenced by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the Georgetown High Court.

On December 8, Jones was convicted by a 12-member jury and a probation report was ordered.

The State was represented by Prosecutor Nafeeza Baig, while Attorney-at-law Stanley Moore was on record for Jones.

On Tuesday, the probation report was presented in court by a probation officer and was favourable to Jones.

The report detailed that Jones’ parents separated when he was just10 years old. He and his siblings lived with their mother, who had to work two jobs to provide for the family.

At age 15, Jones who was in Form Four at the time dropped out of school owing to poor academic performance and his mother’s financial situation. He remained at home until the age of 18 when he moved in with his father. Shortly after, he started a job as a construction worker.

Residents of Castello Housing Scheme described Jones as kind and well-mannered. However, the residents claimed that Jones had been negatively influenced by peers and eventually turned to a life of crime. Prison officials also described Jones as a being a well-behaved inmate. Prosecutor Baig during the sentencing hearing urged the court to consider the prevalence of murders and that a gun was used during the commission of the crime.

In the end, the judge sentenced Jones to serve 43.5 years’ imprisonment. The Guyana Chronicle had reported that on February 2, 2017, Daniels, 32, called “Dundee”, who was a footballer attached to the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) was gunned-down at his fiancée’s Independence Boulevard, Albouystown home.

Based on reports received, two armed men entered the home through a door, located on the northern side of the building, which was left open.

The armed men held Daniels and his fiancée at gunpoint, and relieved him of a gold chain, which he was wearing at the time, and an undisclosed sum of money.

The robbers then made good their escape, while Daniels gave chase. During the pursuit, one of the robbers discharged several rounds, one of which hit Daniels in the region of his stomach and chest. Daniels was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead.