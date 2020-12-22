Religions, the environment, and pollution

Dear Editor,

AS is well known, I am a lover of all the scriptures, religions, and all peoples. Because of these values that I hold dear, I refuse to discriminate and/or choose that which is greater or better in society, in the scriptures, and/or in the religions. I thank God for this heart that helps me to see others with the wisdom of true rationality. I thank the Creator for discovering that platinum line that connects humanity, religions, and scriptures. Consequently, I am also very pleased to see that other people are becoming more and more tolerant for people of other religions. Moreover, I see that Muslim scholars are quoting the Bhagavad Gita and other Hindu scriptures today. In light of this, I feel a sense of pride as I initiated this over 30 years ago, albeit with a lot of criticism and humiliation. I see too, Hindu priests who quote from the Holy Quran and other scriptures of holiness. To me, this is a true expression of maturity, respect, and intelligence.

In history, we have seen how many groups of people abused humanity for the sake of the thinking that their faith and/or ethnicity is superior. In the past, and even to this day, people with such beliefs would even cause pandemonium, destruction, and misery among the creatures of God to follow the beliefs of their natures and cultures. However, it is my opinion that religions are of great blessings; chosen by free will, and all peoples should have the freedom to choose their religions or convert as they feel in their hearts.

In recent times, I have observed that many complaints have been made against the Sanatanists (Hindus), particularly when they have their beach rituals. While I believe that the items they use are essential in their worship and respected by the undersigned, some have a habit of leaving them on the shore in large quantities or in our waterways; these inevitably wash back on our shores, thereby creating very unsightly images and cause environmental destruction. I humbly propose that Sanatanists walk with bags that can be used to remove these items when they leave and dispose of them accordingly. However, I am of the conviction that it would be more pleasing to their deity(s) if they were to use materials that can be composted, made into compost, or natural fertiliser that can enhance the growth of food and generally, the environment. In this way, the blessings of their sacrifice will be perpetuated. While I believe that religions must be permitted to function openly without disrespect or inconvenience, I feel it is against the wisdom of Sanatan Dharm (eternal laws) to leave these objects behind to become waste. The irony is that we are polluting the waters which are supposed to be enhancing the worship

The aim of this advisory is not only directed to my most esteemed and divine brothers and sisters of Sanatan Dharm (Hinduism), but all religions and their practitioners to never abuse or inconvenience nature, the environment, and/or fellow beings. In many cases, we have seen insensitivities towards nature and fellow man by man himself. This also shows that it is not only in religions but at times, an inclination in some of mankind to be unruly, deceptive, and cruel.

My goal, therefore, is to call upon all Hindu institutions, organisations, representatives, Mandirs, and every individual member of this divine group to ensure that their adherents clean up when they are done with their rituals, or to use biodegradable items that can be composted as I proposed above. We all know the dangers of plastic and Styrofoam, which take hundreds of years to decompose.

The Hindus, whose primary scripture, the Bhagavad Gita or as I view it, the “Celestial Song,” is one that teaches human nature, natural sciences, astronomy, sociology, psychology, etc. In my view, cleaning up after the prayers are complete, demonstrates love for nature which is a vast part of the teachings of Sanatan Dharm and personal cleanliness. It also displays discipline, spiritual enlightenment and wisdom which may be considered as the most essential aspect of worship. Merely praying, worshipping, and not respecting nature and the universe, and/or the teachings of the scriptures, will come to nothing as a rationalist. I have studied the Hindu scriptures intensely – I am not an expert, but as a self-taught respecter of the religion, I know that this kind of behaviour has no place in its teachings and should therefore be frowned upon. As a matter of fact, from a scriptural viewpoint, it is cursed: “A person, who is engaged in killing, polluting wells, and ponds and tanks, and destroying gardens, certainly goes to hell,” (Padmapurana, Bhoomikhananda 96:7-8).

In the same way, we have seen far too many complaints about the noise emanating from some Christian churches; the thumping, wailing, shouting at times that disrupt communities and representatives of other religions who might be praying and meditating themselves. I have great reverence for Christianity, and as one who has also studied the Holy Bible and the way and life of Jesus Christ, we have never seen him or his apostles behave and act in such a way as to disturb people. Worship has always been in a respectful manner. I have seen the Assemblies of God Church, the Roman Catholic Church, the Lutheran Church, the Anglican Church, etc., and others who do not allow their worship to cause excessive noise nuisance and disturb people. I know the religion has evolved, but my plea to you is to do your utmost not to disrupt the neighbourhood to such a degree that it disturbs people’s health and the children concentrating on their studies. As the Bible eloquently teaches: “… in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets,” Mathews 7:12. My advice is to worship in a tone that you can still enjoy, but without disrupting others. This is my appeal and my cry to you. It is in no way an attack or critique, but guidance from a fellow brother of religion.

As it relates to Islam practised in Guyana, Muslims are not known to be of disturbance to people, except that in recent times some people have been amplifying the Adhan (Muslim prayer call) as early as 4:30 a.m. or 5:00 a.m. The natural sound of the Adhan, without the use of these amplified systems, is one of the most comforting sounds to listen to. So much so that some general citizens of other religions assert that it is indeed soothing and it also helps them to wake up early as well. The Adhan does not last longer than two or three minutes, but there are still some people who feel disturbed. This is a secular country and not an Islamic nation, so Muslims need to be mature and cognisant of their neighbours and their feelings. The sick and students who are studying need to be considered as well.

I must point out that nowhere in Islam are we told that we can use this medium to call the Adhan. The Prophet of Islam, Mohammad (PBUH) constructed minarets on which we are supposed to climb to the top of and call the Adhan (without an amplified system), and then the sound will travel in the air. This produces a really beautiful sound when you hear it. Human beings should not be subjected to loud and annoying noises to prevent harm, physically, and psychologically. Do not get me wrong, I honour and appreciate the Adhan, but I am going to stand by my conviction that I do not think the amplifier is necessary. In these modern days, we all have technology; alarm clocks, and/or an inbred wake-up mechanism by instructing our subconscious mind to wake up at a specific time. No one rushes to the masjids on hearing the Adhan – they are either already there to pray or if they depend upon the Adhan to remind them to pray, then they are late.

My dear Muslims, my humble advice to you is that if the amplifier is so significant, please play it at a level that does not cause people to abuse our faith in the same way. I have already gotten into trouble a few times with some of my fellow Muslims who make the amplifier holier than the Adhan itself. I was even asked to apologize for suggesting that people should not use the amplifier. However, as I said above, if the amplifier has reached such prominence in your heart, then play it at a volume that will not annoy anyone. Instead, my advice is to ascend to the top of the minaret, as they did in the days of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and do it naturally. And, whoever calls the Adhan, whether on an amplifier or normal, should be a person with a beautiful voice that will induce meditation, relaxation, and contemplation.

Respected editor, dear readers; I also humbly appeal to all religions to avoid the use of plastic and styrofoam for religious activities and to try to hold on to what is good for our homes, our planet, and to use biodegradable products or objects that could be recycled. I say all of this as a caring, loving citizen of our country, and as a brother to each of our peoples. We need to just dial certain things down a bit to make it sweeter and easier to understand and relate to each other as one human family under God. Let us create a truly harmonious nation of elegance, decency, and compassion for one another. I always pride myself on the wonderful thought of where I see a mosque next to a mandir, and not too far away from it is a Christian church. When I see this, I am often reminded of the Guyanese bond that unites us in love and peace despite our differences in cultures.

Sincerely,

Hajji Dr. Roshan Khan Snr.