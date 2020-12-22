Major clean-up in Albouystown

By Naomi Parris

EVEN with heavy rainfall on Monday, the flood-prone area of Albouystown in Georgetown has had little to no flooding or backlog of stagnant water; this is largely due to the recently launched clean-up campaign spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and a few youths from the community.

Subject Minister, Nigel Dharamlall on Monday applauded the youths for the works they have been doing to clear and clean the community’s drains and alleyways. The minister disclosed that the residents are in full support of the project, and have been working hand-in-hand with the ministry to facilitate and maintain such works.

“The residents of Georgetown actually came out in support of this sanitation and enhancement exercise. We have been able to achieve many things; we have been able to get different wards cleaned, and we have been able to reduce flooding, especially in Albouystown,” Dharamlall told the Guyana Chronicle.

During his visit to inspect the works that have been completed, residents indicated to the minister that the area would have been flooded on Monday, had the drains not been cleaned. According to Minister Dharamlall, the residents have indicated their willingness to form a partnership with the ministry to foresee even more developmental projects in the area.

“I think that is something that is going to be ongoing,” he said, adding: “I’m happy that the residents indicated to me that they are going to work with us to elevate the current circumstances of the area. And as a government, we will continue to put resources into the development of both the psychical and social infrastructure of the different wards of Georgetown.”

The clean-up campaign has seen the employment of over 15 young men in the community.

Reiterating his commitment to the project and to the community, the Minister said, “As government, we would like to commit to our residents and the citizens of Georgetown; we will work with them to upgrade the city, and we will do much more infrastructure works on roads and drains, and on the enhancement of our city on the infrastructure of the markets.”

Minister Dharamlall stated that during the course of the next few years, works of similar nature will be intensified in Georgetown, especially in the inner-city communities there.