50 more persons recover from COVID-19
Dashboard

AN additional 50 persons have recovered after being infected with the virus, COVID-19, but 46 more persons became affected, according to the Ministry of Health.

Guyana has now recorded 6,171 cases of the virus after 46 new cases were recorded from 276 new tests. The Ministry’s daily COVID-19 dashboard reflected that there are currently 802 active cases. The newer cases were recorded in 31 males and 15 females. They were also distributed across Region One (four cases), Region Three (one case), Region Four (27 cases), Region Five (one case), Region Six (five cases) and Region 10 (eight cases).

So far, 5,369 infected persons have recovered. Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, exhibiting no symptoms. However, seven patients are still being kept at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

There are 12 persons in institutional quarantine, 34 in institutional isolation and 602 in home isolation. No additional deaths have been recorded, therefore the number of deaths remain at 159.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures (No. Nine) are in force from December 1, 2020 until December 31, 2020. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per these current measures however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew is 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
