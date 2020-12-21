Construction worker dies after crashing into cow

AKRAM HACK, a 22-year-old construction worker of Crabwood Creek, East Berbice-Corentyne is now dead following an accident on the Crabwood Creek Public Road on Saturday evening. Police said that Hack was driving motorcycle, CJ 9153, along the Crabwood Creek Public Road when he collided with a “spotted brown cow, branded EC 48” at approximately 23:00hrs.

Hack fell off the motorcycle upon impact and sustained multiple injuries about the body. Police ranks, who responded, picked up Hack in an unconscious condition and rushed him to the Skeldon Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, the young man was being transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital but succumbed along the way. Police stated that he was pronounced dead at the Port Mourant Hospital around 01:50hrs.

During an interview with this newspaper, the victim’s distraught sister, Razeeka Hack- Singh, made an impassioned plea to owners of animals to keep them off of the roadway.

“If people are minding animals, they should have [somewhere] to put [them]. [Animals] shouldn’t be on the road. If they know they don’t have place to put them, they should avoid rearing animals; it’s dangerous and irresponsible,” Hack-Singh said.

She said her brother was the youngest of six siblings, and, at the time of the accident, he was making his way home. Singh’s husband rushed to the hospital upon learning of the accident.

“When he reached, my brother was still unconscious and his face puff and he was bleeding. The nurse try with he and put him on oxygen and stuff, but he was still unresponsive. When the ambulance come to take he, he died along the way at Number 48 Village. He vomit a lot of blood before,” the grieving sister said.

She said her brother was a lover of cricket, and described him as a “hardworking and easy-going person.” Police investigation into the accident is ongoing.