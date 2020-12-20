I HAVE no doubt that seasoned dentists such as myself, and I call those dentists with a few decades of experience, seasoned, would like to call an acute, sudden, terrible toothache “ the Christmas disease.” Unfortunately, though, we cannot do so simply because Christmas disease is a medical condition called haemophilia B that people suffer from when they lack a certain blood clotting factor.

Studies have shown that during the last two weeks of the year there is a 400 percent increase in new dental cavities. In addition, more than half of existing caries deteriorate to the extent whereby painful symptoms begin to manifest. Why is it that this exacerbation of dental disease generally takes place at Christmas time? The reason is simply because of the higher sucrose (sugar) ingestion together with the lapse in maintaining oral hygiene concomitant with the disruption of routine personal activities during the festive season.

Many moons ago when I was a youngster growing up in South Georgetown, there were only five registered dentists in Guyana. In those colonial days, you had to be in the upper social class or be wealthy to access existing private dental care. Of the five practising dentists only two worked at the Public Hospital. So I had my share of toothaches and extractions. As a matter of fact, I would never forget that the worst toothache I have ever experienced occurred on a Boxing Day.

A famous dentist wittingly remarked once that “people have always liked a sweet tooth, but sweet never liked the tooth.” Cakes, sweets, chocolates and dried fruits are among the most cariogenic (caries-forming) foods in existence and they are eaten indiscriminately at this time of the year. The bacteria of dental plaque ferment these substances quite readily to produce the acid that erodes the tooth’s enamel, causing caries.

In Australia, Cuba, England and the United States, each citizen consumes over 100 pounds of sugar a year. I spent three years in Cuba and a slice of cake literally dripped sugar syrup. As in these countries, those who sell sugar, sweets and beverages in Guyana experience between three and fivefold increase in sales during the Christmas season. Ask any soft drink vendor how are sales during the Christmas season as compared to the rest of the year.

For some years now research has been progressing successfully in the quest to substitute sugar with artificial sweeteners. Sorbitol, mannitol and saccharin are being produced in increasing quantities. These ascribe the sweet taste like natural sugar. But when one considers that sugar is not necessary for good health, there is a clear appreciation for the value of avoiding it, given its deleterious effect on the teeth and general well-being.

What then can the average person do to counteract the destructive consequence of the prevailing neglect and abuse at this time of the year apart from obeying the conventional health laws? Though largely impractical in our context, avoiding the use of foods containing natural sugar would certainly be a valuable starting base. A person’s attitude should reflect an understanding of the mechanism of action of the disease process. Preventative methods may thereafter be concluded effectively without professional advice.

A tooth cannot decay unless acid is involved. The sustained contact of the acid on the tooth’s surface is enhanced by the plaque which contains the bacteria and its food (sugar). One of the most powerful mouthwashes can be made easily at home. All that is needed is half a teaspoon of sodium bicarbonate (baking or eating soda) mixed in a cup (8 ounces) of water. Incidentally, one should not be confused between baking powder and baking soda. Baking powder basically contains some soda mixed with flour and other substances. The mouthwash should be bottled and kept at hand. After a meal of cake or similar delicacy, rinse the mouth first then agitate a mouthful of the liquid for at least 15 seconds allowing, free contact with every tooth. The intention is for the soda to neutralise the acid produced by the bacteria.

As an emergency measure for a severe toothache, crush a clove and place it in the cavity. A fluoride-containing toothpaste may also be of help. Avoid sweet foods. Do not substitute the clove for aspirin because the problem can be compounded due to aspirin being acid. Chewing a clove can also freshen the breath when an alcohol scent causes embarrassment. Contact your dentist at the earliest convenience.

Have a Happy and caries-free Festive Season!