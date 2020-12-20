Vision Board Party

Your brain will work tirelessly to achieve the statements you give your subconscious mind. And when those statements are the affirmations and images of your goals, you are destined to achieve them! – Jack Canfield

THIS is the time of the year when people focus on the vision boards and it is a great thing to do! I will be 50 next year and my focus is different from when I was 40. I am creating another motivating vision board. Some people refer to it as a dream board and I intend to make the content a reality,if God’s willing.

The best way to achieve your goals is to keep them top of mind so that you’re always consciously and subconsciously looking for ways to move closer to them – and a vision board is a perfect tool to help you do that. Some people refer to it as a dream board. A vision board is a visual representation of your goals. It can be called your daily reminder or affirmations. A collage of images and text are displayed on the board.

Placing a vision board somewhere you can see every day, you will prompt yourself to visualise the life you dream of. Visualisation activates the creative powers of your subconscious mind and programmes your brain to notice available resources. A visible vision board can make a boring routine into an inspiring day because you are motivated to reach your goals

No matter how clear and inspiring your vision is, if you don’t take consistent, regular action to make it a reality, that vision will remain just a dream that exists nowhere but in your own mind.

How to create your vision board 2021

* Go back to your list of goals and get clarity on what you want to achieve in the next 12 months.

* Gather photos from a magazine or download online that represent the goals you desire to achieve.

* Put aside some time to cut out the images you need

* Create a collage on a board

Add text with powerful affirmations to the boardDon't beat yourself up if you are not satisfied with the outcome. You can change images on your vision board or redo if you feel the need to.

Checklist

* To make your visualisation practice even more powerful, I put together this checklist to help you evaluate your vision board’s effectiveness

* My vision board depicts goals and dreams in all areas of my life, or in just one specific area that I’d like to focus on.

* The images I chose represent or symbolise the experiences, feelings, and possessions I want to attract into my life on my board.

* There are positive affirmations, inspirational words, quotations, and thoughts on my board.

* Only words and images that best represent my purpose, my ideal future and words that inspire positive emotions in me were used on my vision board.

* My vision board is neat, and I was selective about what I placed on it.

* I keep my vision board somewhere prominent, such as near my bed or my desk.

* I leave my vision board in a viewable position as often as I am comfortable with

* I spend time each morning and evening visualising, affirming, believing, and internalising my goals.

* I look at the images that represent my achievements and feel gratitude as my dreams begin to manifest.

* I wrote down the date I created my vision board; I create a new vision board each year.

* I regularly hold my vision board in my hands and really internalise the future it represents.

* I read my affirmations and inspirational words aloud at least twice a day

* I see myself living in the manner my life is on my vision board.

* I regularly feel myself in the future I have designed.

* I believe the items on my board are already mine when I look at them.

* I am grateful for the good that is already present in my life.

* I acknowledge and celebrate any goals I have achieved.

* I acknowledge and learn from the changes I have seen and felt.

* I regularly acknowledge the Law of Attraction at work in my life.

* I have fun and never give up.

You don’t have to wait for a calendar year to create a vision board because this is where you are going, so what are the plans to get there? We will be hosting a virtual vision board party (limited space) and we are inviting you to join us. Email livingwithintention11@gmail.com for more details.

Let’s make our next year our best year as we continue to celebrate this beautiful life beyond the runway.