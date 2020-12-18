PNCR expresses condolence on passing of former Linden Mayor

THE People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) extends sincere condolences on the passing of Mr. Stan Smith, former Mayor of Linden and businessman within the Linden community. He was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jacs Restaurant and Diner, which is situated at Republic Avenue, Mackenzie.

Mr. Smith served as Mayor of Linden between the years 1996- 2003. His belief in conflict resolution and welcomed views from all who wanted to contribute to the betterment for the living standards of residents in Linden made him a beloved figure in the Linden community. The PNCR wishes to express deepest sympathies to the family and community of Linden during this difficult time.

Amna Ally

General Secretary

People’s National Congress Reform