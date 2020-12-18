Nandall, Jonas and Jamela Ali conferred with ‘Silk’

ATTORNEY-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall and Attorneys-at-Law Timothy Jonas and Jamela Ali were on Thursday conferred the status of Senior Counsel by President, Dr Irfaan Ali under the Baridi Benab, State House. President Ali, who acknowledged the lawyers’ high standards of excellence in the legal profession, elevated them with effect from October 30, 2020. The honour of ‘silk’ is conferred on distinguished lawyers. This status is recognised by the courts, and gives recipients privilege and respect.

Since members wear silken gowns of a specific design, the Senior Counsel are usually referred to as having attained ‘silk’. “Today, I am pleased, as President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, to confer the title of Senior Counsel on three eminent members of the legal profession. Their records of excellence and sterling service exemplify the high standards to which the legal profession aspire. The conferment of Senior Counsel on these three legal luminaries is meritorious and deserving,” President Ali said.

Reminding the new Senior Counsel that their title has long been associated with standards of distinction, the president said: “The conferment of silk is a mark of quality, and thereby a means of enhancing public trust in our legal system. Such appointments will repose greater confidence in the efforts to ensure a more efficient and effective system.” The Head-of-State noted, too, that public confidence in the administration of justice will only be enhanced by the presence of persons who embody the high standards and traditions of excellence and service, within the legal system.

Such standards, he stressed, are therefore reinforced by such appointments, which are based on merit, and which can inspire greater respect for and confidence in the legal system. The President added that an effective and efficient legal system is essential to the social contract between citizens and society, who look to the legal system to secure peace, to deter violations of the law, and to protect their individual rights. He said that without such guarantees, society would be disorderly and unstable.

“It therefore remains an obligation of all; government, citizens and particularly members of the legal profession, to work to ensure an effective and efficient legal system, where justice must be affordable, accessible, swift and fair. These are the foundational principles which should and must guide justice administration in Guyana, and which will enhance public confidence in our justice system,” he explained. President Ali congratulated the newly-sworn in Senior Counsel, and wished them continued success in their careers, as he presented them with their instruments of appointment.

TRANSPARENT

Reacting to the conferment, Jonas praised President Ali for acting transparently, and consulting the Chancellor of the Judiciary for confirmation of his appointment. He explained that when he was told in October that he was nominated for Senior Counsel, he had indicated to the Head of State that he would not accept the honour unless the judges gave their imprimatur. “To my surprise, he called me the next day, and he said he had received written confirmation from the Chancellor that the judges had approved my nomination, and therefore I told him that I was willing to go again, subject to the pending litigation.”

Jonas added that in December 2018, he was “appointed and disappointed”, after he had received a call indicating that he was nominated for silk by the previous administration. The decision was, however, quickly rescinded after A New and United Guyana (ANUG) was formed, a political party which he serves as chairman. “That kind of political interference is unacceptable. This President has demonstrated that he is better than his predecessor, because he knows I do not support him politically, and yet he was willing to accept the advice of the Judiciary and do the right thing. I will give him credit for that,” Jonas said. Jonas further noted that while he is happy to finally attain the prestigious honour, he is disappointed that his mentor, Miles Fitzpatrick, is not alive to witness it.

HALLMARK

Meanwhile, the Attorney-General also related that he was ecstatic to finally be able to reach the “hallmark of any lawyer’s career”. “It is a point that establishes that the lawyer has reached a particular level of competence recognised by his peers, by the bench and by society. And that is a remarkable achievement; it is what every law student aspires to, and what every lawyer aspires to. So it’s great reaching this status,” he noted. Nandlall added that he was also confident of one day becoming Senior Counsel, but that confidence was backed up by hard work.

“So it’s the culmination of years of hard work, but I am also cognisant of the responsibilities that are now upon my shoulders. Silk has certain responsibilities: To carry oneself in a particular manner; to display a certain level of rectitude and decorum; to be able to guide the junior lawyers; to be able to give pro-bono public legal advice to the less fortunate, who can’t have access to justice like the rich and the powerful, and these are obligations which I plan to discharge to the best of my ability,” he explained.

The Attorney-General is anxious to embark on this new phase of his career. Jamela Ali also echoed similar sentiments, saying that it makes her “absolutely happy” to be conferred the title of Senior Counsel after 31 years of service. “I am going to continue to do the work that I do; give my best legal services, continue with my work in mediation in order to improve the administration of justice as well as arbitration, and to continue publishing and do the best I can in the legal profession,” she added. The appointments follow a ruling by High Court Judge Nareshwar Harnanan on Thursday that the President has the authority to appoint lawyers as Senior Counsel.