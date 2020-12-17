Appeal Court affirms 20-year sentence for murder convict

THE Guyana Court of Appeal, on Wednesday, affirmed the 20-year sentence which was imposed on Clevon Romeo, for the murder of 56-year-old Lima, Essequibo Coast businessman, Herman Ramnarine. In 2014, at the Suddie High Court, Romeo was found guilty of the offence by a 12-person jury. He was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison by Justice Franklin Holder. Dissatisfied, Romeo moved to the Appeal Court seeking to have his conviction and sentencing overturned. The appeal was filed by his attorney, Dexter Todd. The appeal came up before Chancellor (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal, Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory on Wednesday. However, the court was informed by State prosecutor, Natasha Bakker, that there was a notice of abandonment and withdrawal of the appeal. The notice claimed that Todd neglected to represent his client, Romeo.

Todd explained to the court that he had made several attempts to contact Romeo’s relatives about fees, but it proved futile. Nevertheless, Todd told the court that he will remain to offer Romeo guidance. While addressing the court, Todd asked the court to consider that this was Romeo’s first brush with the law and that he was charged for the offence since 2012. Subsequently, the Chancellor dismissed the appeal and ordered that the conviction and sentence stand. However, the Chancellor took into account the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling in the matter of Romeo Da Costa Hall, in which it was cited that full credit should be granted for the time an accused person spent in pre-trial custody. In the end, the court ordered that the convict’s sentence reflect the time already spent in pre-trial custody, and further ordered that the sentence take effect from the date of his conviction.