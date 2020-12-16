Think tank formed

–President Ali, former Presidents to meet quarterly to discuss issues on national development

–security, electoral and constitutional reforms among key areas discussed on Tuesday

SEVERAL key issues such as security, electoral and constitutional reforms and national unity took centre stage when President, Dr. Irfaan Ali met with several former Presidents of Guyana at State House on Tuesday. Due to the headway following the initial discussions, it was decided that the group will now meet quarterly.

The Head of State made this announcement following a three-hour-long engagement between himself and former Presidents Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Samuel Hinds, and Donald Ramotar. Notably absent from the high-level meeting was David Granger.

In addition, the former Presidents also discussed environmental concerns and spoke at length about the current Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LDCS) framework.

“We have the Low-Carbon Development Strategy as our framework, and the former Government had a ‘green strategy’ paper… so engagement on the environment, covering issues of climate change, climate adaptation, mitigation, these are all issues that would have been encompassed on the discussions on the environment.”

On the absence of former President Granger, the Head of State expressed the hope that Granger would understand the necessity of attending the meeting and being part of the discussions. He noted that the former President would again be invited when the group meets in the first quarter of next year. “It is a national effort in ensuring that we harness the ideas of our former Presidents who are still available to us,” he said.

JOB CREATION

Job creation invariably came up in all the discussions. President Ali explained that the former Presidents also shared ideas and strategised on ways that would ensure strong local content, and strong local participation, which would, in turn, guarantee human resource-based opportunities in the oil-and -gas sector.

He said, too, that the participants also deliberated on national security concerns, and examined strategies to enhance Guyana’s security sector.

Electoral and constitutional reforms, and national unity were topics for much discourse during the engagement, and it was agreed that the reforms should be people-driven.

“Those are all the things that came up in the discussions; the whole issue of governance and how do we strengthen governance and ensure that governance is more accountable and responsive, easier to access,” the Head of State said. Key among the mechanisms discussed to bolster national unity was the existing Racial Hostility Act. “The whole issue of national unity; how do we achieve national unity were discussed. What are some of the targeted things we can do? How do we look for example at the Racial Hostility Act to make it stronger with greater penalties for those who are bent on creating mischief and dividing our people?”

RACE-BAITING

Since assuming office, President Ali has been vocal on the prevalence of race-baiting, as well as the increase of racial hatred and hostility, particularly on social media.

During an address to the nation in September, the President issued a stern warning that perpetrators and instigators of race baiting will be persecuted to the fullest.

“It deeply grieves me, therefore, when I see almost every day on social media, the degree of race baiting, racial hate and racial hostility which pervades the social media platforms. I want you to know that it is my determination to do everything within my power, and to use all the laws at my disposal to put an end to this behaviour, which can only result in dividing our country and our people,” President Ali had stated.

He had also reminded Guyanese that while freedom of expression is guaranteed by the Constitution as a fundamental right, it does not relate nor extend to hate speeches or other expressions capable of exciting hostility or ill-will against any person or class of persons.

President Ali also emphasised that the engagement would not be a “one off” occurrence, but rather the first of many high-level discussions among the former Presidents, which will allow for the sharing of information and more importantly, dialogue to help chart a way forward for the country’s development agenda.

Also speaking after the meeting, former President Samuel Hinds said, “I think this was a good first step. And, yes, there needs to be [an] agenda … For me, I think this is more an opportunity to meet and talk freely and easily.” On his part, former President Donald Ramotar said the meeting surrounded discussions, dialogue, suggestions and debate that evolved into a “think tank of former presidents”. “I think it was a very good meeting, President Ali indicated that he wants this to be periodical and more formal, I thought it was very useful. This first meeting we explored areas in which we can discuss and make contributions and share our views on the governance of the country. Some of the major issues affecting the country,” Ramotar said “Former Presidents can share their acquired experience on various issues to help with the contribution to good governance,” he added.