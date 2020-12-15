Body of drowned Windsor Forest teen found

By Richard Bhainie

THE body of Surendra Singh was, on Monday morning, recovered by relatives following a thorough search of the locality by relatives. Singh, of Line Top, Windsor Forest on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), reportedly drowned on Sunday during a fishing trip with two friends at the Windsor Forest foreshore. The sister of Singh, Anna Mohammed, on Monday, informed the Guyana Chronicle that a search party located the body of Singh stuck in the mud at the Windsor Forest foreshore after the tide went out. Mohammed explained that the body was discovered after an extensive search of the locality by relatives.

“We began searching from 05:30hrs; we searched from Den Amstel to Vreed en Hoop Jetty, but we didn’t find him. We then went back to the seawall around 10:00hrs and my brother spotted his hands in the air while his body was buried in the mud,” Mohammed explained. The body was subsequently dug out by relatives when the police arrived on the scene to conduct their investigations and then taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home at Best Road Cemetery, Vreed en Hoop, WCD.

The family is hoping that the post-mortem examination would be concluded by Wednesday so that they would be able to get the funeral done on Wednesday afternoon. Singh, along with two of his friends, departed home at approximately 10:30hrs on Sunday to set a line to catch fish; however, tragedy struck when the tide came in and the friends were too far out in the river to return to shore. One of the friends, who was close to the foreshore, managed to get out of the river before the tide came in, while the other was saved by Singh’s father. However, they were unable to locate Singh’s body.