Tragedy strikes Bartica

-husband burns young children, wife to death

THE town of Bartica was rocked by tragedy late Saturday night, as news spread that a 48-year-old mother and her two daughters perished in a fire, allegedly set by the reputed husband of the woman and father of the two children. The charred remains of Carolina Kennedy, a housewife, and her daughters, five-year-old Marianna Downer, and three-year-old Gabriella Kennedy, were discovered late Sunday night, in the south eastern corner of where their Four Miles Squatting Area, Bartica, Potaro Road house once stood. The incident occurred at approximately 21:45 hours, and the wooden 24 feet by 15 feet structure is said to have already been completely demolished by the time authorities responded to the incident. Police have since arrested 36-year-old Kenford Downer called “Tallman”, who lived at the same address; he was eventually discovered hiding in the bushes near the house by the police. He was taken to the Bartica Hospital where he was admitted for minor burns to his feet.

According to reports, the suspect allegedly admitted to having doused the structure with gasoline and setting it afire before running into the bushes, after he had arrived at home and overheard his reputed wife speaking on the phone with one ‘Fatman’, whom he suspected her of having an affair with. The scene was photographed and processed and the body of the victims were removed and taken to the Bartica Hospital Mortuary. According to a statement from the police, at approximately 21:30 hours, an unknown person telephoned the Bartica Police Station and reported a fire at the house. The water tender was unable to reach the location and as such, a bucket brigade was formed. Visiting the scene of the incident, Bartica Mayor, Gifford Marshall, described the situation as “beyond comprehension”. According to Marshall, he did not know the couple personally, but would have seen them around the town from time to time while living there.

“I know they were residing first in Bartica before moving to Four Miles, and I know the family that live in the same area. It is cruel and heartless to kill your spouse, but a father who kills his daughters, is not human. Our prayers are with the relatives, friends and the entire four miles community,” the Mayor said of the incident.

He further added that: “Little Mariana Downer and her sister, three-year-old Gabriella Kennedy, did not deserve to die the way they did. Their mom Carolina Kennedy, I’m certain, was looking forward to spending the holidays with her dear daughters. Like Mariana and Gabriella, she did not deserve to die in that tragic manner.”

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.