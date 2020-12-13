Tax-free Christmas bonus, educational opportunities for GDF ranks

– President Ali announces during Christmas lunch

GUYANA Defence Force (GDF) soldiers will receive a two-week, tax-free bonus for the Christmas season and increased educational opportunities from next year, according to President Irfaan Ali. On Friday, President Ali joined ranks stationed at Kaikan, in Region Seven, and some residents for a community lunch. According to a release from the Office of the President, the President announced to the ranks that the two weeks of tax-free bonus will be reflected in their next pay slip. He highlighted that even though a large portion of the budget will be used to mitigate issues surrounding the pandemic, the government is still going to deliver to the men and women in uniform.

“I assure you that not only are we concentrating on a bag of goodies at Christmas time, but we are concentrating on lifetime change, lifetime opportunity. And I assure you that during my tenure in office, your life, your family life will be better and you will be better equipped for the future,” he posited. Importantly, the President also announced that in 2021, the ranks will benefit from scholarships and training after the government commences a programme to launch 20,000 new scholarships.

“Many of these diplomas, degrees and certificates will be achieved through distance or online training, giving you the opportunity to also participate. And I assure you, in this location, our health workers, our teachers that these opportunities will meet you and you will be able to achieve your educational goals even in these locations, even with the difficulties of the pandemic,” President Ali said.

He also challenged the officers present to select three most eligible ranks, from amongst themselves, to be given University of Guyana (UG) scholarships. He emphasised that the government recognises the responsibility undertaken by the soldiers to serve their country, and to ensure that the ranks are rewarded, opportunities to equip them in other fields must be made available. This, the President reasoned, will allow them to contribute to national development, even after their army duties are completed.

UNITY

The Head of State called for the soldiers to also break down the prejudices and to serve selflessly as they strive to accomplish their mission. He also pointed to the merits of greater community involvement. He, however, emphasised that the soldiers had an important role to play in uniting the country. “I want to say to you that we have a bright future for Guyana in uniting this country, I depend on all of you in helping to unite this country,” he said. “You are stationed here, see the unity of our country as part of your responsibility.” Though he assured that their lives, livelihoods and even the economy will improve in the coming years, he lamented that the absence of national unity will prevent Guyanese from truly enjoying those improvements.

President Ali also announced that resources will be set aside in the 2021 budget for one of the reserves, Marlon Daniels, to visit the community and work with residents to fix the water system. In addition, the President pointed to the need for adequate lighting at the airstrips. Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess, also addressed the ranks and extended appreciation to the Head of State for his unprecedented engagement in the community. Following a cultural programme, the Commander in Chief, as is customary, served the GDF ranks and joined them in the festivities.