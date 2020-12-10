Long wait over

— three Region Two residents receive certificates of title

THE long wait of three Region Two residents for a certificate of title finally came to an end following a swift intervention by President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday. The President made the presentation to the trio during his presidential outreach to residents of Region Two. All persons who received their ownership documents had been waiting for a lengthy period of time. Esaun Garraway said he was given the royal runaround and was unsure when he would have gotten his title. “I checked the office steady and they kept saying that the title had to come

from town,” he said before adding: “I feel good today, thanks to the government.”

Mark Thomas, who has been waiting for four-plus years, called the moment “a great sigh of relief.” Thomas was elated to have received the title from the Head of State and is now focused on building his home. Pratima Devi Sookdeo was also waiting for some time for her document. She came with the hope of receiving some assistance from the Head of State after her house was razed by fire. The President empathised with the Region Two resident and offered his assistance. The Head of State met with hundreds of residents on Tuesday at the

Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC) office in Anna Regina, Region Two, on Tuesday. His aim was to reduce the bureaucratic hassle that Guyanese, especially those from outside of the city, face regularly.

The President travelled to the region with representatives from the Office of the President, the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the Ministry of Foreign affairs and International Cooperation, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Ministry of Health, the Guyana Police Force and regional officials, among others. This presidential outreach comes after a successful one in Region Six last month. (Public Information and Press Services Unit)