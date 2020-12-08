News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GuySuCo on course to achieving production target
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
An Uitvlugt cane harvester resorts to the cut-and-carry method to salvage cane ahead of a heavy downpour (GuySuCo photo)
An Uitvlugt cane harvester resorts to the cut-and-carry method to salvage cane ahead of a heavy downpour (GuySuCo photo)

PRODUCTION of sugar at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) at the Uitvlugt Estate, West Coast Demerara is rapidly winding down for the second crop of 2020, bringing the Corporation’s total annual production of sugar to 85,531 Metric Tonnes (MT) as of December 6, 2020.
This is on course to achieving GuySuCo’s target of 89,000 MT of sugar before the crop closes in two weeks, a release from the corporation said.
Uitvlugt Estate, one of the three operational estates managed by GuySuCo, has concluded its production for the second crop of 2020 with a total of 18,599.4 MT as of December 6, 2020.

An Uitvlugt team works hard to restore mechanical parts (GuySuCo photo)

Estate Manager, Yudhisthira Mana, explained that while the estate experienced several challenges in the cultivation as a result of inclement weather during the latter part of the crop and the factory due to a lack of timely access to spare parts, employees of the estate must be commended for working diligently for harvesting all of the available sugar cane on the estate, resulting in zero amounts being carried over into the first crop of 2021.

The Uitvlugt Estate cultivates and manages a total of 6,006 hectares of sugar cane, of which several members of the Private Cane Farmers’ Association are controlling 1,750 hectares.

Uitvlugt parked bell loaders due to heavy rains and flooded fields (GuySuCo photo)

In outlining the challenges of the second crop, the estate manager informed that as a result of the massive factory downtime earlier in the crop (some 430 hours mainly due to lack of spares), sugar cane grinding was stalled for more than eight days which impacted the tonnes cane to tonnes sugar ratio (tc/ts).
However, the Corporation said all technical issues are actively being addressed going forward with the support of G$3 billion in capital investments from the Government of Guyana. In 2021, there will be a continuation of these capital investments after three years of minimal investments under the prior administration.

During the latter stage of harvesting, sugar production at the estate was also threatened due to the inclement weather that prevailed resulting in the fields being inundated and the inability to burn the canes before harvesting and operation of the bell loaders.
“In acknowledging the favourable industrial relations climate, the corporation wishes to express profound gratitude to all workers for their commitment to improving sugar production despite the many challenges and assures that all measures are taken to improve both infrastructure and other conditions for 2021 and beyond. At present, Uitvlugt Estate employs a total of 1,403 workers,” the release concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.