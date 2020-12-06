Adventure Village CDC fostering development and empowering young people

EVEN though Adventure Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway has been in existence for more than 35 years, there was no organised structure in which the village was represented, as such, no form of development materialised. However, this year residents came together for a common cause and formed the Community Development Council (CDC) in which Lorenzo Cornelius is the Chairman. They have a 10-member committee of the CDC and they have since drafted a proposal in which they would like to have a two-flat, multi-purpose building to house a Resource Centre. Cornelius stated that the Resource Centre will be used for an ICT hub, a room for sewing classes and for skills training.

A plot of land that has the ballfield has since been identified for construction of the building, but it will have to be fenced for security purposes, he said. The CDC Chairman reported that he moved to the village two years ago and saw the need to foster development within the community, so the lives of the locals would be drastically improved. Since the formation of the CDC, Adventure Village is registered and their proposal has since been submitted for approval so they can benefit from the basic infrastructure. Cornelius added that the village has about 320 residents, most of whom work outside the village and there are coal miners and farmers.

He disclosed that there are no schools, health centre or any other government facilities in the community; as such, children have to leave the village to go to school either in Linden or the neighbouring village of Silver Hill. “We don’t have access to the basic facilities, no electricity, potable water supply, so it is quite a challenge to live out this far, but we try,” he said. Cornelius related that last month they organised a fun day at the ballfield which was supported by the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission and they had tape ball and softball cricket matches with other teams. He reported that the youths did well and even won a few trophies and with that said he would like some assistance to promote and develop sports in the community, so the young people can be engaged in meaningful activities.

Cornelius told the Pepperpot Magazine that they are looking to have the sports fun day every month to garner funds for development of the village. He added that the lands are leased and they are hoping they can receive titles to the land they occupy and for the village to be regularised since more people are moving in. Meanwhile, Secretary of the CDC, Theresa Fung-Ke-Fung told the Pepperpot Magazine that they have some community projects in stream and once approval has been given they will proceed. She reported that they will fence the ballfield and outfit the Resource Centre with solar panels and furnish it with computers for the ICT hub and sewing machines for skills training among other things.

Fung-Ke-Fung stated that they are looking at equipping villagers with agricultural tools for farming and to empower the young people, so they can become gainfully employed since some youths have nothing to do, as is. “We would like to erect two signboards which will say when you entering the village of Adventure and when you are leaving, to give the community some recognition because there is no signboard or nothing presently,” she said. She disclosed that last year was the very first time they held their heritage celebrations at the ballfield and local cuisine was prepared and sold at the ceremony which brought the people together and it was a good experience. Fung-Ke-Fung pointed out that the people of Adventure village have a lot of potential and it just needs some fine-tuning and a bit of assistance to get things going for them. She reported that Adventure is the home of the best cassareep, cassava bread and craft.