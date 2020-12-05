President, former Presidents to meet

– to chart way forward, build a better Guyana

By Navendra Seoraj

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has invited four of Guyana’s former Presidents to meet officially on December 15, 2020, to chart a way forward and build a better nation.

In a meeting, which is anticipated to be historic, President Ali will engage former Presidents David Granger, Donald Ramotar, Bharrat Jagdeo and Samuel Hinds.

“In my inauguration speech, I spoke about convening a meeting; an open-floor meeting where we could bring together all former Presidents,” said President Ali on the sidelines of the launch of the Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday.

The last time a President and former Presidents met in the same room was at the unveiling of a “Gallery of Presidents”, at the Public Buildings in May last year.

Speaking about his expectations of the anticipated meeting, President Ali said: “I think it is an opportunity for us to continue to share ideas; generate ideas. To talk about how we see Guyana’s development; share different perspectives and then to work out a model and framework on how we engage in the future, and how we can have continuous contribution.”

Invitations for the upcoming meeting were dispatched by the Office of the President on Friday, said the President.

President Ali, in his first address as Head of State of Guyana, had assured the nation that he will uphold the oath he’d taken, and will work in the best interest of the people of Guyana.

“There is only one future, and that requires a united, strong Guyana. That future requires every Guyanese to play a part in building our country, and ensuring we leave a better Guyana for the next generation,” President Ali said.

“We are in this together; we are not separated by class, by ethnicity, religion or political persuasion. We are united in the true Guyanese spirit,” he added.

The new administration, he said, will be focused on a development agenda that will reflect the priorities of every Guyanese.

“We are building a country for every Guyanese. There is no need for fear; there is no need for distinction based on political persuasion, religious belief or ethnicity. This is a Government for all of Guyana,” President Ali assured his audience.

Most recently, he committed to getting Guyana “back on track”, starting with the implementation of measures and projects included in the $329.5 billion 2020 Budget.

This budget includes a $25,000 cash transfer to every household; a $15,000 cash grant and a $4,000 uniform voucher for schoolchildren; $800 million for the Amerindian Development Fund; $5 billion for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo); a two-week, tax-free bonus for members of the Joint Services; and $150 million for frontline workers, among many other benefits.

President Ali had also said that the government, after re-prioritising and re-programming fiscal measures, has managed to add $20 billion in relief to the “pockets” of Guyanese at a time when the nation is faced with the effects of COVID-19, and the recently concluded protracted electoral process. The conduits of relief include revised tax measures and sweeping incentives.

The broad objectives of those measures, which feature in Government’s Emergency Budget, are to stimulate economic activity; get persons back to work; increase Guyana’s productive capacity; reduce the cost of doing business; improve efficiency; and facilitate growth and development of businesses.