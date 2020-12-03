Larry Singh in trouble

– State sues him for failure to supply weapons, ammunition to GDF

By Richard Bhainie

AFTER being paid $380,527,421 for the supply of weapons and ammunition to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), legal proceedings have commenced against businessman Larry Singh, by the State, to recover $369,604,271 for failure to execute the agreement.

According to court documents seen by this publication, Attorney-General, Anil Nandlall, on Wednesday, filed a fixed date application in the High Court, seeking to recover $369,604,271, from Singh, for failure to supply arms and ammunition to the GDF as agreed to.

Singh, trading under the name ‘Larry Singh Gun Shop’ of Miami, Florida, USA, was sole sourced to provide the goods pursuant to three separate contracts.

The three agreements entered into between Singh and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) accumulated to the sum of $380,527,421.

As part of two of the contracts, he supplied $10,923,150 worth of the requested merchandise; however failed to deliver the remaining goods.

As such, the remaining balance of $369,604,271 is being sought to be recovered by the state, as repeated demands by the GDF for a re-fund of the sums have proven futile.

The contracts are dated March 30, 2016; November 18, 2015 and December 15, 2014, respectively.

In accordance with Contract No. 127/2016, Singh was paid $27,065,500 to provide 100 AK47 Rifles and he failed to fulfill his contractual obligation.

In relation to Contract No. 228/2015, he was contracted to supply: 50 9mm Glock Pistols; 500 AK47 Rifles; 200,000 7.62 ammo; 50,000 9mm ammo and 32,100 9mm ball ammo, worth $200,242,770.

Under the said agreement, he delivered 50 9mm Glock Pistols valued at US$49,900 (approximately $10,464,494).

Pursuant to Contract No. 256/2014, Singh was contracted to provide: 500 10 Gauge blank cartridge; 50 Taurus 9mm Pistol; 500 AK47 Rifles; 200,000 7.62×39mm ammunition and 50,000 9mm ammunition, worth $152,053,651.

He supplied 500 10 gauge blank cartridges and 200 12 gauge blank cartridges, accumulating to the sum of USD$2,115 (approximately $443,535).

The Attorney-General is asking the court to order the repayment of the sum owed, accumulating to $369,604,271; interest and costs.

In 2016, Singh has been at the centre of controversy when he was contracted by the Ministry of Health to supply services for the storage of pharmaceuticals.

The then APNU/AFC administration had rented a bond, located on Sussex Street, Albouystown, from Singh, at the cost of $12.5 million per month, which generated widespread public criticism.