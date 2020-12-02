Autopsy finds | Good Intent mother died from strangulation, stab wounds

AN autopsy performed on the body of Jennifer Anderson, 62, who was killed by her son on November 25, has revealed that she was strangled and stabbed to death.

The murder occurred at Murphy Street, Good Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD). Her son, Devon Anderson, who is deemed by residents as a ‘drug addict’, was on Monday charged with murder.

Anderson, 32, of the aforementioned address, was charged with murdering Jennifer Anderson in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

On Monday, he appeared, via Skype, at the Vreed-en-Hoop courtroom of Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty.

He was not required to plead to the charge, which states that he committed the offence between November 25 and 26, and he was remanded to prison until January 14, 2021.

He had also stabbed his four-year-old niece multiple times, and she is currently a patient at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Residents said the drug addict would normally steal items from his mother.

Mark Anderson, called “Dan”, 42, a mason of the said address (second house on same land) claimed that he was at home and was contacted by an individual, who related that Kemaya Anderson (the grand-daughter of the deceased) related to him that the suspect assaulted her and her grandmother.

He also stated that he saw that Kemaya had injuries, and as a result, he went to the home of the deceased where he made checks for her and discovered her lying motionless, face down on the floor in the north-eastern bedroom of her home.

The police were immediately summoned to the scene.