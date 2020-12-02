Over 200 issues identified in resubmitted CJIA work plan

– contractor requests more money; Min. Edghill says situation unacceptable

THE Government of Guyana is finally in receipt of the revised work plan for the Cheddi Jagan Airport Modernisation Programme, but the resubmitted document, prepared by the contracted firm, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), has come in for much criticism from the Senior Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

According to Minister Edghill, the revised work plan has failed to once again address a number of the concerns highlighted by the Irfaan Ali Government, which assumed office in August 2020.

During a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, the Minister noted that the resubmission is one that is not only problematic, but also accompanied by a request for additional funding; something that he is not quite pleased about.

“My government is not considering that,” he affirmed.

According to Minister Edghill, concerns relative to the resubmitted work plan are being examined by the consultant and the project engineers.

“There were about 200-plus issues that were identified for fixing, modifications or completion,” Minister Edghill said.

The project to expand and modernise the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) was initiated by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration in 2011, under the Donald Ramotar Presidency. The Ramotar administration lost power in 2015.

When the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition assumed office in May 2015, the project, which had been slated for a December 2017 completion was halted for a review. Following that review, the scope of work was adjusted; several changes were made, and a new deadline was set for December 2018. With the PPP/C now returning to office, it has a number of concerns with the regards to the Coalition-initiated changes.

Back in September, President Irfaan Ali had toured the facility, examining the works which were said to have been 97 per cent completed at the end of 2019. In the presence of China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Cui Jianchun, President Ali cited several shortcomings, expressing dissatisfaction with what he had seen.

President Ali had maintained that Guyana will not be tolerant of unsatisfactory work, specifying that the project will only be accepted if it is done in accordance with the “original contract” that was signed in 2011.

Prior to the adjustments, the original project specified the extension of the runway from 7,500 to 10,800 feet, so as to accommodate the Boeing 747-400 aircraft. It also provided for the construction of eight passenger boarding bridges. This required the demolition of the existing terminal building, and the construction of a new one capable of accommodating the eight structures.

However, the revised scope of work done by the previous Coalition Government facilitated the refurbishing of the terminal building instead of its demolition. This meant that only four air bridges could be accommodated.

While the recently resubmitted work plan did include provisions for the eight air bridges, there were still a number of unresolved issues, including the construction of office spaces, a gallery and waiting area.

Over the past nine years, the project has also encountered a plethora of other problems, including an inadequate and malfunctioning sewerage system.

Although Minister Edghill could not provide a new estimated date of completion, he did explain that, “All the bonds and so that are in place expire on December 31, 2020.”

As a consequence, the Public Works Minister said that CHEC could face possible actions from the government. The Minister declined to say what those actions could be.

In a press release, CHEC had explained some of the challenges that surrounded the project, including its being handled by three separate governments. In the same statement, the company also committed to working with the Irfaan Ali administration to ensure proper delivery of works.