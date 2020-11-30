Banks DIH exclusive distributor of Morning Glory cereal

BANKS DIH Limited will now be the exclusive distributor of the Morning Glory Inc (MGI) locally produced Morning Glory rice cereal, a release from the food and beverage giant said.

The decision is anchored in an agreement struck between Banks DIH Limited, Morning Glory Inc. (MGI) and the Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST).

The products are manufactured at a state-of-the-art facility in Anna Regina, Region Two, Essequibo Coast. The project was funded by the Government of Guyana through an initiative led by President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali in 2014, when he was the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

The sod was turned for the facility by then President Donald Ramotar, former Minister Dr. Ali and other members of government in March of 2015.

According to a release, the products and manufacturing process were developed by the IAST, which also spearheaded construction of the facility, procured the equipment and operationalised the plant.

The plant has been operational since late 2017 and produces two varieties of the popular rice cereal: Original and Jaggy the Jaguar Rice Krunch. Both products are available in 225g and 500g packets. Since late 2017, the Morning Glory products have steadily increased their market share and in the process, Morning Glory has become a household name in Guyana.

The nutritious cereals, which are superbly well-packaged, successfully competes against mature brands in a very competitive market segment.

LOCALLY SOURCED MATERIALS

“Furthermore, the Morning Glory rice cereals are manufactured using greater than 99.5 per cent locally sourced materials, entirely by local Guyanese workers. The cereals are nutritionally augmented by a vitamin cocktail which is specifically designed for the Caribbean diet. The Morning Glory rice cereal won the 2019 Guyana National Bureau of Standards National Quality Award and Green Initiative Award for Agro-Processing. For products that have only been in production since late 2017, this was a remarkable achievement,” the release said.

Banks DIH Limited has been a cornerstone of the Guyanese food and beverage services industry for decades. During the company’s annual general meeting in April 2019, long-serving Chairman of Banks DIH Limited, Clifford Reis, reiterated his commitment to local content.

In a widely reported address to his shareholders, Reis underscored Banks DIH’s long commitment to developing local people and local resources. Banks DIH has one of the most extensive distribution networks in Guyana, reaching the smallest of retailers in the farthest reaches of Guyana’s 83, 000 square miles. Its products are ubiquitous across Guyana and the company is deeply embedded in the DNA of Guyana.

The partnership between “Banks” and MGI is a mutual one, building on a partnership already established between the IAST and “Banks,” where another of IAST’s products, the Pakaraima Flavours Sundried Tomato Ketchup and Salad Dressings are utilised exclusively by “Banks” in its Food Service business and restaurants across Guyana.

VERY IMPRESSED

The growing success of Morning Glory Rice Cereals in the Guyanese market caught the attention of Banks Sales and Marketing Executive Carlton Joao. Joao and a senior team from “Banks” toured the Morning Glory facility in Anna Regina and were very impressed by the plant, its safety and quality protocols and the professionalism of the staff. Given the partnership already enjoyed by the institute and “Banks,” and the desire of MGI to take advantage of “Banks’” distribution reach, it was an easy decision to make for both companies, the release said.

Clifford Reis, Chairman of Banks DIH Ltd, commented: “Banks DIH Limited has a deliberate focus on maximising Guyana’s potential by engaging local people, productive capacity and local resources. We are delighted to deepen our partnership with the Institute of Applied Science and Technology by proudly distributing another of the institute’s innovative products: The Morning Glory Brand of Rice Cereals, which are now produced by Morning Glory Inc. The emphasis of adding value to local agricultural commodities through agro-processing aligns well both at a philosophical level and as a commercial focus for Banks DIH Limited. Morning Glory Rice Cereals are superior products, equal to and in many cases superior to the imported cereal on local supermarket shelves.”

Marketing Head of Department at IAST, Raveena Mangal, who is also partially seconded to Morning Glory Inc., commented, “Securing Banks DIH Limited as the distributor for Morning Glory Rice Cereals is transformative for our young company. “Banks” is a venerated food and beverage producer in Guyana. To be associated with the “Banks” brand and to pass their strict requirements for quality and competitiveness is a source of deep pride for Morning Glory staff. Morning Glory is more than just a nutritious, high-quality product — it is a superlative example of Guyanese innovation, Guyanese ability, Guyanese skill and Guyanese pride – IS WE OWN! The success of Morning Glory underscores and showcases the pivotal role our national science and technology institutions can play in our country’s beckoning future.”